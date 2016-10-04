Truckers move on to districts with a 322

It gets noticeably tougher next week as unlike yesterday where five teams and as many individuals advanced, just one team and one individual not on the advancing teams moves on to the state tournament the following week.

Norwalk finished with a 322 Tuesday, trailing Ashland (311) and Bowling Green (318). Wapakoneta (333) and Lexington (344) also advanced as teams.

The individuals who advanced included Jacob Koehler (83) and River Wiseman (87), both from Mansfield Madison,and Grayden Basting, Elida. Two of three players who shot 90 needed to advance after a playoff. One of them was John Sharp, Perkins.

Senior Max Berry (38-39—77) and junior Braden Nunez (38-39—77) paced Wes Douglas’ club. Juniors Jared Kessler (40-41—81) and No. 5 player, Jonah Mersereau (43-44-87) also had their scores counted. Junior Cam Nickoli (40-48—88) was also in the hunt.

“The course was visually appealing,” Berry claimed. “The front was quite open which gave me some leeway as far as driving the ball. The back is quite a bit tighter but as a team we handled it quite well.

“The key was advancing to next week where it will be difficult but certainly not impossible,” he assured.

Nunez played well but believed he left some shots out there.

“My putting was not great. That said, I did not capitalize on my wedge game. We’ll get a good week of practice and see if we can keep it going,” he added.

An outstanding year continues is how Norwalk coach Wes Douglas described what transpired on Tuesday.

“Couldn’t ask for more be it the athletes, the parents and everyone involved including my assistant, Jeff Todd,” Douglas admitted. “Another league title (His 6th). Today we had our No. 5, Jonah Mersereau, step up and have his score counted. That gives you an idea how strong this team really is. And the great part is they are all back except my No. 1, Max Berry. And our 6th and 7th players are also juniors which means there is going to be competition for that fifth spot next fall.”

Douglas realizes it will be tough to advance next week with the Toledo powers, St. John, St. Francis and Central Catholic joining the dog fight for that one advancing place.

“I can visualize it will take an even-par round to get out as an individual,” he claimed. “That means it will take a career day by a team and an individual to advance.”

Douglas believed Berry has had a lot to do with how this team has jelled over the last two months. “He leads by example,” his coach claimed. “And Braden Nunez is a three-year starter. Cam and Jarod also improved their game. “

“It has been a fun season no matter what happens at Red Hawk,” Douglas assured. “We’ll have our father-son scramble on Thursday and get in some good practice rounds prior to Thursday. Then we’ll see what happens.”