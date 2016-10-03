Willard, Edison fall at Sawmill

“It was a great run and one that could have continued had not four of my five golfers double-bogeyed the 18th hole,” Turveen stated. “Four doubles and a bogey on that last hole did us in.”

Ontario won the DIV II sectional in a run-away, shooting a 327. Clyde slipped in for second with a 341. Then it was the 347 from Clear Fork.

The four individuals, not on an advancing team that moved on, was tournament medalist, senior Brock Kehres, Shelby (40-35—75). Vermilion junior Joby Pfeil (37-42—79), and two players that shot 82, Galion’s Jack McElligott and Port Clinton senior Anthony Paradiso, the latter advancing for the fourth time, also moved on.

The advancers get little rest as they head for the district at Red Hawk on Thursday.

Neither of the two area teams involved in the 12-team event, Edison or Willard, had good days. Edison shot a 398 and Willard a 403.

Charger senior Matt Kowalski missed advancing by four shots after carding an 86 on sides of 44 and 42. It was an equally tough day for the rest of Shane Fischer’s crew. Junior Thomas Oeder shot a pair of 45’s for a 90, junior Ryan Nealy penciled in a 50 and a 60 for 110, sophomore Casey Fair shot a 112 on nines of 63-49 while junior Clayton Betts put 61-58—119 numbers on the board.

“It wasn’t the year I thought it would be,” Fischer admitted. “We got better as the season went on but I still was not happy with the scores we were putting up. I am especially disappointed for Matt Kowalski in not getting out.

“We were a young team this year and a lot of that had to do with two kids not coming out,” Fischer claimed. “I graduated three lettermen so that left me with a senior, three juniors and a sophomore in my lineup for today.

“It takes dedication to the sport during the summer months,” the 20-year-plus coaching veteran believed. “It is very frustrating for a coach to realize there is talent but the athlete is not willing to put in the time. In this day and age everything has to be scheduled so unless a coach schedules it, many of the kids just won’t do it.”

Willard coach Nick Wetzel had an even younger team, a senior in Phil Bogner (43-50—93), two juniors in Alec Gardner (46-47—93) and Graham Wiers (51-57—108) and as many sophomores in Kolin McKelvey (52-57—109) and Mitchell Carnahan (55-56—111).

Bellevue scores came from four seniors, Cody Snyder (39-41—83), Noah Lawson (39-46—85), Joe Wetten (44-44—88) and Nolan Meyer (45-46—91).

Ontario’s first three players kick-started its run to the sectional title. Junior Marc Wilkins shot an 83 out of the No. 3 spot in the lineup while the team’s No. 2, Dominic Castelevetere, carded an 81. Its No. 1 player, junior Austin McCray shot 39-43—82.

Shelby was in at 349, getting the solid number from Kehres but 92, 90, 92 and 97 numbers from the other four. The Whippet team has five seniors in the starting lineup.

Clyde was led by its No. 2 player, senior Heath Maines (38-38—76). The rest of the lineup showed numbers of 85, 86, 94 and 96.

Sophomore Brock Detmer led Clear Fork with an 83 on sides of 38 and 45.

TEAM SCORING

Ontario 327, Clyde 341, Clear Fork 347, Bellevue 347 (Lost on 5th score tie-breaker), Shelby 349, Upper Sandusky 356, Vermilion 361, Ontario 367, Oak Harbor 367, Galion 372, Edison 398, Willard 403, Port Clinton 404.