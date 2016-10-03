Edison girls state bound

During the Division II Girls District Golf tournament at Sycamore Springs, the Chargers took second place overall with an outstanding 346. Mackenzie Butler led the way with an 80 earning All-Northwest District Honors. Jordan Pruitt added an 87 and Zoe Grant fired an 89. Shelby Zeiter carded a 90 and Jacque Butler added a 95 to give the Chargers a triple-digit-less team score.

“It is a good day to be a Charger,” Edison coach Lisa Kelble said. “We struggled on the greens a bit but overall I am very proud. At this point, it is not about winning but advancing. We are on Cloud 9 and beyond thrilled to be going back to state.”

The Chargers are back in action at the OHSAA State Golf Tournament on Oct. 13 and 14 at The Ohio State University Gray Course.