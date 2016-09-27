St. Paul trio raise $4,000

The Flyer golf team also won the Firelands Conference title, defeating defending champion New London 329-338.

The 9-hole event at Eagle Creek was won by the three some of Mason Berry, Brad Klausing and Noah Clemons. They shot a 29. The winners donated their $100 prize back to the charity.

Stephanie Beatty won two of the skill prizes, the pin shot on 6 and the long drive on 5. Larry Coe won for his putt on No. 9 while Charley hit the best tee ball on No. 8.

EAGLE CREEK GOLF CLUB

It was a change in venue for Norwalk’s Ralph Roesch.

After two aces at Sycamore Hills, the first in 1987 on 8 and the second on 3 in 2000, Roesch went south to Eagle Creek Saturday afternoon to get his career third hole-in-one.

An 8-iron on the 6th hole went down on the first bounce.

Three Jim’s witnessed the shot, Conway, Gill and Fisher.

WILLARD GOLF CLUB

And The Winners Are….

Congratulations to the following winners and contenders:

Monday Night League

1st Place-Charlie Nestor and Andy Silcox, 2nd-Carl Pettit and Virgil Rybczinski, 3rd-Curt and Nate Storts and Jeff Kocher and Steve Nedolast.

Tuesday Night League

1st-Doug Baker and Tom Wiles, 2nd-Joe Bedingfield and Ty Winans.

Thursday Night League

1st-Curt Storts and Jeremy Hicks, 2nd-Gary Knoll and Dick Estridge.