Reflector's veteran sportswriter recalls meetings with Arnold Palmer

And I think that was the way most golf writers back in Arnold Palmer’s hay day addressed him when they were interviewing him one-on-one.

I was shocked Sunday night when I heard of his passing. I knew he was having trouble walking but he still managed to make the Par 3 event at the Masters this spring, playing with his usual threesome of Jack and Gary.

The last time I actually talked to Mr. Palmer was over on the Catawba peninsula. He was there to announce at a press conference that he was partnering with Stouffer Family from Cleveland in the building of a links-type golf course, Winberie. That never actually happened but it made for an unforgettable afternoon for members of the local media who were not bashful at actually going up and talking to “The King.”

It is somewhat of an unwritten rule that members of the media while in the press area do not ask players for autographs. And I never did. But Mr. Palmer’s being at own his press conference that day gave me the chance to get his autograph on press release jacket without breaking any of the unwritten rules.

Eagle Creek’s retired Director of Golf, Gary Wilkins, and I talked Monday morning about one trait Mr. Palmer had and that was to make eye contact with everyone in the gallery. It was obvious he loved the game of golf and those who followed it. His charisma both on and off the course gave him an army of followers.

The first time I saw Mr. Palmer up close was when my wife and I attended a two-man PGA event that was played at his father’s course in Latrobe, PA. We stayed in the same motel as many of the players. In fact Bruce Crampton was in the next room. I don’t even remember who Arnold was paired with that weekend but I do know he was the center of attention. It is said that he made golf the popular sport it is today and I truly believe that to be true.

It was in 1984 at Shoal Creek in Birmingham, AL where Wilkins met Mr. Palmer up-close and personal. Gary had qualified for the national event as a club professional.

“I flew in and the courtesy car picked me up at the airport and I asked to be taken directly to the golf course so I could both get a look at the course and get some practice in,” Wilkins recalled. “I had not eaten and a lunch accommodation area was right off the players locker room so I took advantage of it. As it turned out, there was only one person in the dining area, Arnold Palmer.

“I got my food and sat at another table only to have Mr. Palmer ask me to join him,” Wilkins explained. “Now, how are the chances of that happening. Me and Arnold Palmer having lunch together? Here is a guy who grew up on a 9-hole course, Bellfontaine Country Club, having lunch with Arnold Palmer.”

To this day, Wilkins calls it his most memorable day in golf.

Wilkins has frequented Augusta for the Masters Tournament quite often over the year. He remembered one of the last times he saw Arnold playing there was when he was paired with Nicklaus and Player.

“Augusta was not yet “Tiger-proofed”,” Wilkins explained. “It soon would be lengthened, making it much tougher for older professionals like Palmer to reach the par 5 holes in two or allow them to hit wedges into some of the shorter par 4’s. I think he shot 74 that day, the highest of that threesome but certainly competitive for a player in his mid-50’s.”

Gary and I also talked about Arnold’s relationship with IMG (International Management Group) founder Mark McCormack, the latter one of few men in sports that might have had more money than his first client, Arnold Palmer. McCormack had almost every big-name sports figure in the world in his stable and one can only imagine the number of attorneys working contracts, re-negotiating them, and doing this a half-dozen times before all parties agreed. McCormack talked about this when he was inducted into the Ohio Golf Hall of Fame at Plum Brook in 1995, the fact that he and Palmer never signed a contract. All they needed was a hand-shake.

And to think the kid from Bellefontaine and the reporter from Norwalk shook hands with a king.