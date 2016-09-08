Willard Country Club names champs

The Club Champion with a 27-hole total of 119 was Corey Fried. That number shaded Chris Long by a stroke. Jim Thompson was third with a 123 followed by Adam Gullett at 124.

The 18-hole A flight battle was a beauty with Cody Reed using the first hole of sudden death to turn back Dave Miller. Both players completed the two sides in 81 strokes. Fred Mock was next with an 84 followed by Jay Neher at 89.

Bob Owens won the Senior Division by three strokes. His 94 bested Steve Predieri, Earl Tanner was a stroke further back (98) and then at an even 100 it was Les Artz.

EAGLE CREEK GOLF CLUB

Eagle Creek Ladies Association

Carol Payne Put a little whipping on the ladies in carding a net 68. Ginny Polotunow and Evie Dean figured 69’s. Erin Lendrum was next at 70.

Dean led the putting class with 31, two less than Nancy Bleile. Lendrum and Mickey Frisch followed with 34.

This week Mickey Frisch was at the head of the class after her net 68. Erin Lendrum was in at 71 and Diana Brooker 73.

Sharyn Fry showed the way in putting with 31, two less than Frisch. Carol Payne and Lendrum had 36 each.

Payne had the lone birdie, that coming on No. 6.

Tuesday 9-Hole League

Annette Stroud had a 15-putt round and posted the low gross number, a 46, a number that tied Margaret Baldwin for low net at 33.

Sue Jump registered a 52 gross, 33 net to take B scoring honors. Debbie Balduff used the putter 16 times.

Pat Hipp showed 56, 35 numbers in C but gave way to Peggy Lonz (15) in the putting statistic.

Stroud chipped one in on 12 for birdie while Betty Meese had a chip-in on 11.

Wheeler Memorial League

The Cleland-Weisenberger team has a two-point, 144-142 advantage over Missler and Hirt in the team race. Mowery and Miller have 154 points for third.

One sub-40 round. Kevin McCrann came in with a 39 which got him the low gross stipend. Thom Weisenberger and Charley Wheeler had 40’s.

McCrann used back-to-back birdies on 7 and 8 to win half of the skin money. John Frank got a share (#6) as did Bob Malfara (#2).

There was tie between Dale Morgan and Ron Pheifer for the Best Poker Hand (six 6’s).

Thursday Legends League

Terry Baumeister and Lester Bates used a birdie on No. 10 as the deciding factor in their scorecard playoff with Dick Parish and Rich Wicker in the 2-Man Scramble game. Both played the course in 32 strokes.

The low net score was figured by Dick Spinello and Rich Hartung, a 26

Hartung hit the best tee ball on 12 while Dwight Tkach ran in the long putt on 17.

Thursday Men’s League

As was expected, Joe Thomas and Chris Berry had little trouble protecting their big lead with just one playing date left. In the end it is 141.5 to 136.0 over Mike Bick and Russ Brooker. Chuck Felmlee and John Zahler got show money with 135.5 points. Then it was Nick Leto and Tom Scanlon (132), Charles Thompson and Rick Ward (128.5), Man Helton and Todd Brown (128), Gary Balduff and Tracy Hivnor (127), Wade Nickoli and Brian Kluding (126.5) and then tied for ninth Doug Anderson and Tom Elmlinger and Don Leto and Tim Mayles (125.0).

Brown’s 41was best on the gross board with Doug and John Anderson and Tracy Hivnor in with 42’s. The low net was 32, that number figured by Hivnor, Thomas and Brandon Schild.

Three shared the skin money, John Anderson, Max Helton and Elmlinger.

Elmlinger ran in the long putt on 7 while Brown hit it stiff on 8.

While the rest of the field plays a scramble event for prizes and then eats on the house, Berry and Thomas will go at it against first-half winners Rick Brooker and Don Helton for overall bragging rights.

Friday Night League

Mel Holida and Brian Kniffin got it done with ease. They finished the half with a 269 to 254 point advantage over Brian Guerrier and Mike Beveridge. Scott Hunter and Eric Bright (239) tie with Denny Weisenberger and Ralph Vogel (239), Chuck Thompson and Ralph Rickel (236) and Jim Loughton and Hogan Hite (234) rounded out the top half-dozen.

Chuck Thompson won both skill prizes, longest made putt on 3 and pin shot on 6, while the skin money went to Scott Hunter (#1), Tom Sharpnack (#3), Charlie Brown (#5), Steve Koenig (#8) and Arvy Montvilas (#9).

SYCAMORE HILLS GOLF CLUB

Wednesday Night Ladies

It doesn’t get any better than this with a week of competition left.

Annie Bleile and Donna Hast and Freda Soisson and Stacy Barman are tied for the lead. After that, and it is so close that any one of these teams could come from out of the pack to win it, it is Kathy Gerstenslager and Dottie Krupp followed by Barb Wetzel and Sada Hoffman and then Carolyn Janey and Vicki Molesky.

Kelly Smith and Mary Beth Ott and Bleile and Hast had 40’s for low gross while the long drive prize went to the Eastman/Hayes team

The birds were made by Eastman and Hayes on 5, Bleile and Hast on 6 and Janey and Molesky on 7.

THUNDERBIRD HILLS GOLF CLUB

Jim’s Pizza League

Suzanne Witucki in A (30), Carolyn Enders in B (34) and Jan Gose (37) in C were the net winners in their respective flights.

Michelle Pena and Jean Hinkle tied for low putts with 15 while Andy Franks hit it the closest to the 150-yard marker.

WOUSSICKETT GOLF CLUB

Norwalk Eagles League

Greg and wes Norrup have expanded their lead to 15-points, 240-225 over Chris Mohr and Tom Green. The only other teams in the 200’s are Dave Zitner and Al Greaves (217) and Chris Wenzel and Tom Johnson (216).

Wes Norrup had a 20-point night while Greg picked up 16 as they bolstered their lead. Green (19 points) and Mohr (17) were mirrored by the numbers of Mike Hornsby (19) and Johnnie Mercer (17) last week. Others with big nights included Dan Ward (17), Jim Perez and Greaves (15) and Brian Krupp (14).

Keith Eastman posted the best actual numbers, a fine 38 while Wes Norrup and Greaves figured net 31’s.

The skin money was divided between Zitner (#2) and Wes Norrup (#5).

In subbing for Mike Grose, Ken Leber picked up just seven points but certainly won them at strategic times, hitting the best tee balls on both 7 and 9.