Norwalk grad Johnson named GMAC Special Teams Player of the Week

Johnson, a 2014 Norwalk graduate, returned a punt 70 yards for a touchdown during the Pioneers’ 28-21 loss at Taylor University (Upland, Ind.).

Johnson is credited with the longest punt return in GMAC history — and is the first to return a punt for a touchdown (Jacksonville Jaguars’ wide receiver Keelan Cole returned two kickoffs for TD’s in 2016). The GMAC formed as an NCAA Division II conference in the fall of 2013.

Johnson, who also had a 28-yard kickoff return in the loss, also made five tackles, recovered a fumble and broke up two passes on defense.

The previous longest punt return TD in GMAC history, 37 yards, was also made by Johnson, done against Kentucky Wesleyan last season.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Johnson made 35 tackles with three interceptions and five pass breakups in 2016.

With nine games remaining in his career, Johnson is already the Malone record holder for longest punt return for a TD in a game (76 yards in 2015) as well as punt return TDs in a season and career.

Johnson also ranks third in MU history in punt return yardage in a game (84) and career (372), and has the third-highest career average per return (10.6).

One of the top three-sport athletes in Norwalk history, Johnson was a standout football, basketball and track athlete for the Truckers. He was the starting quarterback on Norwalk’s first playoff team in 39 seasons in 2013, and was a starter in the Div. II state championship basketball team in the 2013-14 season.