Eagles score 20 points in second half for win over Panthers

Monroeville (2-0) scored 20 points in the second half while shutting out the visiting St. Mary Central Catholic (0-2) for a 26-19 come-from-behind victory Friday at Marsh Field.

“It was a great high school football game,” Eagles coach Scott Stecher said. “Still at the end of the game, the result was still in question.”

Senior Gage Blackford secured the win when he intercepted a deep throw by SMCC quarterback Michael Capizzi on fourth-and-17 on Monroeville’s 27-yard line with 1:14 left in the game. Blackford returned the ball to the 33 and the Eagles then ran out the clock.

The Panthers got on the board first with 2:06 in the first quarter. Capizzi avoided Monroeville defenders on a broken play and took the ball into the end zone from 12 yards out. The extra point failed and the Panthers led 6-0.

Monroeville junior Tche Leroux ended a seven-play, 45-yard drive with a 1-yard plunge. After another failed PAT, the game was tied at 6 at the 10:29 mark in the second quarter.

Capizzi scored his second touchdown of the game with 2:20 until halftime with a 2-yard run. The Panthers missed the PAT and led 12-6.

The next SMCC TD came after Capizzi intercepted Eagles quarterback Chayce Schaub. Senior Clay Wimmer caught a 5-yard pass from Capizzi and with sophomore Everett Samtag’s kick, the Panthers took a 19-6 lead into the locker room.

“Offensively we executed well,” SMCC coach Ryan Wikel said, referring to the first half. “We had a speed option, which he probably didn’t have on film for them. We like what we were getting there.”

In the first half, Monroeville fumbled the ball twice. One turnover came as the Eagles were close to the Panthers’ goal line.

“We’re not good enough to make those kind of mistakes and win,” Stecher said.

Leroux scored his second TD of the night with a 6-yard run. Another failed kick and the Eagles were down 19-12 with 6:39 in the third quarter.

About four minutes later in the same quarter, the Panthers turned the ball over on downs. On the next play, Monroeville senior Max Horner galloped away from defenders for a 71-yard TD. The Eagles converted the two-point play and had their first lead, 20-19.

Horner scored the final TD of the night with 9:23 left in the game on a 32-yard run.

“Our coaches did a great job at halftime adjusting to what we needed to do. Hats off to the coaches and team for executing in the second half,” Stecher said.

The coach appreciated seeing his team play with a lot of character in the closing quarters.

“They brought it; they turned the light switch on,” Stecher said.

Last week, SMCC was shutout 44-0 at St. Paul. Wikel said he was pleased with the big turnaround in Week 2, but disappointed in losing Friday to Monroeville.

“It’s a step in the right direction. We talked about it; we’re not satisfied with losing a football game,” he said. “If we can keep getting better each week, we’re going to win some football games down the road if the kids still believe in themselves.”

SMCC will host Crestview on Sept. 9. Monroeville travels to Margaretta on Friday.

Follow Reflector staff writer Cary Ashby on Twitter at @Cary_reporter and on Facebook at “Cary Ashby — reporter & comic book blogger.”