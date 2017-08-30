The 'Melon Bowl' returns as Norwalk visits Edison

But Friday features Norwalk at Edison — and the start of the Melon Festival weekend in Milan.

All seems right in the scheduling world.

“Oh yeah, it’s a great rivalry,” Edison coach Jim Hall said. “We know they’re going to be up for the game, and obviously with the holiday weekend in our community, it does make it a little bit more special to see Norwalk on the schedule.”

The two teams played for the first time in 1982, and played in the season opener every single season from 1982-1997. After a two-year break, the series resumed in Week 1 from 2000-14 — and after another two-year layoff, is back on again.

For many years, the season opener coincided with the Melon Festival, until high school football expanded the playoffs in 1999 and moved up the start of the season by one week.

After Friday’s Week 2 matchup, the return matchup in Norwalk will be in Week 4 next season.

Ahead of the 32nd meeting, Edison leads the all-time series, 18-13

“We’re excited and glad to have the series back,” Norwalk coach Chris MacFarland said. “It was always a great opening game, and the kids and communities know each other quite well. It’s a big week for both schools, and it was always nice to have that rivalry.

“To me, that’s what it’s about with the two communities right next to each other,” he added. “They have a real nice program, we’re in the right direction I feel, and I think it will be a great Friday night for all the fans who come out to watch us.”

The Truckers enter the game coming off a dominant 40-6 win over Willard. Five different players scored in the game for Norwalk.

“The offensive line was a real big improvement especially. They were all in the right steps and worked well together, going in the right direction. I thought they graded out pretty well compared to what they were doing prior to that in scrimmages.

“Defensively, they really got to the ball,” he added. “They did a lot of positive things as a group, especially with downs and distances putting them in second and third-and-long situations. The defense really allowed us to control the game.”

Meanwhile, Edison is coming off a 20-17 loss last Friday against Firelands. The Chargers were down 13-0 just a handful of plays into the game, but battled back — only to have two James Hill field goal attempts blocked in the defeat.

“Obviously a loss is a loss, and Firelands had a lot to do with it, but we just made too many self-inflicted mistakes to try and win a game,” Hall said. “Blocking schemes up front offensively, blown coverages on defense — just too many mental mistakes where we didn’t give ourselves a chance. Obviously that’s where our focus is this week.”

Hall was impressed with Norwalk’s balance on both sides of the ball last week.

“They ran to the ball really well on defense, and were excellent stopping the run and bringing pressure on passing plays,” he said of the Truckers. “Offensively they have some explosive athletes in the backfield, but still try and spread the ball around and get it out quickly to their receivers and give those guys some touches, so they really try and keep you off balanced.”

Meanwhile, MacFarland knows the home loss to the Falcons isn’t the best way to judge the Chargers.

“Edison is a very good team with obviously a lot of momentum following two very successful years,” he said. “A big nucleus of that is back again. I know they didn’t win Friday, but there is a lot of skill there, obviously starting with the Ohio Player of the Year (fullback Sam Stoll) for their division.

“They really do a lot of nice things and play very aggressive on defense,” MacFarland added. “We’re going to have to make sure we account for everybody, because they like to bring heat.”

Both teams came out of the season opener healthy, though the Chargers were breaking in Carson Ehrhardt at quarterback after losing Cody Scott about a week before the season.

“We’re healthy, just same guys who had been hurt, nothing has changed,” Hall said. “Probably the biggest injury we had was to our pride and the fact that we didn’t play our best football. That’s what we’re really harping on this week.”

