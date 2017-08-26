Flyers dominate SMCC in opener

The Flyers held the St. Mary Central Catholic to just 45 yards of total offense, and scored six touchdowns in a 20:34 span in the first half of a 44-0 win Saturday night at Whitney Field in Norwalk.

A total of 10 different players carried the ball for the Flyers, who totaled up more than 300 yards of offense. Along with the shutout, the defense allowed just two first downs in the program’s 11th straight win in the series against SMCC.

St. Paul has not lost a regular season home game to the Panthers since 1993, a span of 12 straight games.

“We controlled the line of scrimmage, and that’s what we want to do every game,” St. Paul coach John Livengood said. “Our backs ran hard and Nick (Lukasko) was efficient throwing the ball and took advantage of his opportunities. It’s a solid first game for us all the way around.”

The Flyers took the opening kickoff of the game 52 yards over eight plays to start the season. The drive took just over three minutes, with Eli Meyer scoring the first of three touchdowns from two yards out.

Joey Catalano’s first of six extra points gave St. Paul a 7-0 lead at the 8:34 mark of the opening quarter.

The Panthers weren’t able to cash in on a fumbled punt by the Flyers midway through the first quarter. SMCC took over at the St. Paul 37-yard line, but were forced to punt after gaining no yardage.

Two possessions later, Good intercepted a Michael Capizzi pass on defense to give St. Paul the ball at the SMCC 42. It took just three plays, with Meyer scoring from 18 yards out for a 14-0 lead with 28 seconds left in the opening quarter.

Pinned deep after a holding penalty, SMCC had to punt from its own end zone, giving the Flyers the ball at the Panthers’ 32. Six plays later, Good bulled in from a yard out for a 21-0 lead with 8:40 left in the first half.

St. Paul came right back after another defensive stop with an 8-play, 61-yard drive with Meyer scoring from eight yards out to make it 28-0. On SMCC’s ensuing offensive play, Catalano intercepted a Capizzi pass at the St. Paul 41.

It took just four plays, with QB Nick Lukasko finding Hunter Sweet across the middle on a 44-yard touchdown connection to make it 35-0 with 3:14 left in the half.

Another three-and-out by SMCC gave St. Paul the ball at the Panther 36. Though a chop block penalty pushed the Flyers back 15 yards, it didn’t matter. Lukasko had plenty of time to find Good, who ran through two SMCC defenders over the final 10 yards, for a 39-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the half.

The Panthers had just 36 yards in the first half, including four in the second quarter — and nine yards total in the second half.

“We have good quickness on the line of scrimmage and our guys got to the football,” Livengood said of the defense. “We return a lot of starters on both sides of the ball, but there is a lot of quickness and a year of experience on defense. They played really well tonight.

“I thought the defensive coaches did a great job with the game plan and prepared them well, and the kids executed,” he added.

Leading 42-0, the Flyers subbed freely in a fast-moving second half. A high snap on a punt attempt sailed out of the end zone for the Panthers with 3:49 left, giving the Flyers a safety and two more points for the final margin.

Meyer finished with 70 yards on 10 attempts to pace the rushing attack. Good added 41 yards on nine attempts, and Brandon Sandusky added 33 yards on nine attempts.

Lukasko was 4-of-6 passing for 124 yards and two touchdowns, with Sweet catching two of those for 68 yards.

The Flyers will travel to Fremont to take on St. Joseph Central Catholic Friday night.

“A lot of positives, but I’m sure there will be a lot of things when we look back that we have to continue to improve on, and that’s the name of the game,” Livengood said. “We have to keep working to improve, but a lot of good things tonight.”