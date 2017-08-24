Well-rounded Truckers blast WIllard in season opener

The Norwalk sophomore had seven tackles, including three sacks for -21 yards. But then he also got a rushing attempt in Thursday’s season opener against Willard.

Maloney turned that into a 53-yard touchdown run as one of five Truckers to find the end zone in a 40-6 win over the Crimson Flashes at Whitney Field.

“It was good. It’s going to be hard to forget this one,” Maloney said. “I couldn’t ask for a better offensive line in that spot, it was all-around good blocking and it was pretty much ran perfectly. Everyone did their jobs and we all committed to the ball. It was a good way to start the season, and we just have to keep it up. I’m usually behind those two, it was my first time running the ball on varsity.”

Playing as Sandusky Bay Conference crossover division opponents for the first time — Maloney’s night was just part of a huge opening night performance for the Truckers.

Jake Sommers returned the opening kickoff of the season 63 yards to the Willard 15-yard line — and just two plays later Rashod Raymore was in the end zone from four yards out. The first of four Garrison Smith PATs made it 7-0 just 47 seconds into the season.

Less than five minutes later, the Truckers capped an 8-play, 80-yard scoring drive as senior quarterback Andrew Ehrenberg connected with Kaden Livingston on a 29-yard touchdown pass. That made it a 14-0 lead at the 6:28 mark of the first quarter.

After Willard gambled with a fourth-and-6 from its own 48 — which ended in a sack by Norwalk’s Drake Neuberger — the Truckers again cashed in.

It took seven plays to cover 42 yards, with Rashod Raymore again scoring on a 4-yard run with 11:05 left in the first half for a 20-0 lead.

A little more than two minutes later, Gabe Phillips intercepted a Jerett Sowers fourth down pass to give Norwalk the ball at the Willard 48. The very next play, Ehrenberg connected with Chase Jubak for 22 yards — and five plays later on third-and-goal, Trevon Raymore got in on the scoring fun with a 7-yard TD run.

That allowed Norwalk to take a 27-0 halftime lead, enabling head coach Chris MacFarland to substitute freely over the final 24 minutes.

“Obviously a great start — especially with the preseason scrimmages we’ve had,” MacFarland said. “We struggled up front on both sides of the ball in those scrimmages, but it was also the first time we had our regular five playing because we held some kids out to get them healed up for tonight.

“I thought all the backs did well, and we spread the ball out to several different kids,” he added. “And defensively we did a good job swarming to the ball. Anytime you can get that all together, it’s a great night.”

Maloney’s TD run came with 9:05 left in the third quarter to give the Truckers a 33-0 lead. Willard responded with an 11-play, 66-yard scoring drive that took 7:17 off the clock, as Sowers found freshman Josh Stevens on an 11-yard TD pass with 1:36 left in the third.

Norwalk closed the scoring with a 4-yard scoring run with 5:35 left by sophomore Colton Johnson, who also ran 36 yards the play before to set up the TD.

Willard was limited to 116 net yards of total offense in the game, which included just 23 yards at halftime.

“We have a senior-dominated line, but all our skilled kids are either freshmen or have never played their position before,” Willard coach Britton Devier said. “We’re breaking in a lot of young kids. It’s easy to see all doom and gloom — but there’s another game next week. We’ll have to regroup and be ready to go.

“Defensively, we played well at times, but we’re playing a lot of kids both ways and sometimes that sticks out,” he added. “Josh Stevens as a freshman, every time he touches the ball it could go for a touchdown, so that was a bright spot as well. That was first game at quarterback for Jerett, and he did some nice things, but has some growing to do as well.”

Rashod Raymore ran eight times for 55 yards and 2 TDs, while Trevon Raymore added 11 attempts for 49 yards and a TD. Ehrenberg was 10-of-18 passing for 131 yards with a touchdown, while Livingston caught four passes for 61 yards.

Sowers was 11-of-20 for 46 yards and a TD, and ran 12 times for 45 yards. Parrott added 41 yards receiving on five catches.

Norwalk renews its longtime backyard rivalry with Edison next Friday in Milan, while the Crimson Flashes also visit nearby rival Plymouth.

Willard 0 0 6 0 — 6

Norwalk 14 13 6 7 — 40

Scoring

N — Rashod Raymore 4 run (Garrison Smith kick)

N — Kaden Livingston 29 pass from Andrew Ehrenberg (Smith kick)

N — Rashod Raymore 4 run (kick failed)

N — Trevon Raymore 7 run (Smith kick)

N — Alec Maloney 53 run (run failed)

W — Spencer Parrott 11 pass from Jerett Sowers (run failed)

N — Colton Johnson 4 run (Smith kick)