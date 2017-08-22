logo

St. Paul Flyers

St. Paul 2017 Football Schedule

St. Paul 2017 Football Schedule

Aug. 26: Sandusky St. Mary 

Sept. 1: Fremont St. Joseph

Sept. 8: Tiffin Calvert

Sept. 15: New London

Sept. 23: Plymouth

Sept. 29: Crestview

Oct. 6: Mapleton

Oct. 14: South Central

Oct. 20: Western Reserve

Oct. 28: Monroeville

*Bold Indicates Home Game

 

2016 Results (12-1)

34 SMCC 0

42 Fremont St. Joe 3

24 Tiffin Calvert 19

56 Western Reserve 21

56 New London 0

42 Plymouth 0

14 Crestview 13

48 Mapleton 14

35 South Central 0

14 Monroeville 8

Playoffs: 56 East Canton 20 Div. VII Regional Qtr. @ St. Paul

24 Monroeville 0 Div. VII Regional Semi @ Sandusky Perkins

13 Warren JFK 48 Div. VII Regional Final @ Strongsville

