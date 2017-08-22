Quest for six: Flyers must care for each other to continue to make history

The 2016 season was the fifth consecutive Firelands Conference football title the Flyers won, breaking a record set in 1979-1983. That was when Edison went on a four-year streak of winning FC titles.

So how do the Flyers do it? Veteran coach John Livengood has no fancy formula or hidden secret; it is plain and simple.

“The most important thing for us to really emphasize is to just build great team chemistry,” Livengood said. “The kids really have to care about their teammates. I think that is the single best single component to having success in football. You can have all of the talent in the world and experience, but if your team does not care about each individual, you will not be successful.”

Ever since making team chemistry the highest priority, Livengood has led the Flyers to 18 Firelands Conference championships since 1992. Before then, the Flyers had won just four FC title in 31 seasons. In 2017, the Flyers are already hard at work focusing on making sure everyone is getting along.

“We are doing a great job of building that chemistry with one another,” Livengood said. “I think that is one of the things I am most proud of with this team already. I put a lot of pride in making our team as close as possible and we are already getting that.”

The quest for six starts on with a Week 4 matchup at New London followed by a Week 5 homecoming game against Plymouth.

Then the Week 6 matchup with Crestview looms and that is one game the Flyers and many high school football fans have circled. Last season, the Cougars came to town and the two team battled to the final second. St. Paul won the game after Crestview missed an extra point giving the Flyers the 14-13 win and keeping their perfect season alive. With Crestview returning a load of lettermen, the Flyers are excited for that contest.

“No question about it we have that one circled,” Livengood said.

“Just looking at all that they have returning and how they have 70 kids out for the team and they are a much bigger school than us. It will pose a huge challenge for us and it was a very tight game last year. That will be a game we circle, but there is no game we will ever take lightly. Mapleton has a nice quarterback returning and some four-year starters who will be seniors so they will be very tough.

“Monroeville has things turned around and I expect them to continue to do well,” Livengood added.

“There is no one we will look pass though. We are going to take every one very serious and prepare like every game is a championship game. That is just our approach and we won’t change that. We are going to game plan the same way for everyone. We will never say that we do not have to work as hard in practice to prepare for an opponent.”

St. Paul closes the year with Mapleton in Week 7, South Central in Week 8, Western Reserve in Week 9 and the all too familiar backyard rivalry with Monroeville in Week 10.

But in order to win their sixth straight FC title, Livengood admits the Flyers must worry about the Flyers and the rest will take care of itself.

“We continue to focus on bettering ourselves throughout the season,” Livengood said. “Not only are we preparing for our opponents, but we also want to continue to improve. We cannot be satisfied with where we are the week before. We want to see improvement every single week.”