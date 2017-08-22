They went all the way to the Regional Final falling to Warren JFK in the blistering cold snow. So are the Flyers set up well again in 2017 for yet another playoff run? Check out this Go Figure! and make that decision for yourself.

12-1

The Flyers’ record in 2016. Their only loss came in the regional final a 48-13 loss to Warren JFK in Strongsville during a snow storm.

7

Number of first team All-Firelands Conference Offensive players that represented St. Paul. All but two of those players are back in 2017. The non-returners are Colton Service and Derek Gross. Sam Meyer, Luke Nickoli, Zac Reed, Paul Pearce and Joey Catalano return to the Flyers this season.

3

Number of St. Paul players who were named to the All-Firelands Conference Defensive team. Gross is the only non-returning player from that list. Luke Nickoli and Nick Lukasko are back with the Flyers this season.

5

Number of seniors who departed the Flyers from last season’s 12-1 team. Service, Gross, Owen Starcher, Dan Grine and Hayden Jaworski departed the program with one of the best records in school history.

5

Number of consecutive Firelands Conference Championships captured by the Flyers. They have won 22 FC titles in school history and 17 since 1992.

190

Number of rushing yards piled up by Noah Good during the 2016 season. He is the top returning rusher on the team behind Service and Gross who were at 1,667 and 1,421 respectively.

1,028

Number of passing yards for quarterback Nick Lukasko who was 66-for 128 and tossed 14 touchdowns. He comes back for his senior season and will be looked at as an offensive leader.

376

Number of receiving yards for Paul Pearce in 2016. He is the top returning receiver and was tops on the team a year ago. He caught 27 balls and tallied six touchdowns as a junior.

59

Number of point after attempts made by kicker Joey Catalano last season. He also drilled two field goals and scored a rushing and passing touchdown for 77 total points, third on the team last season.

9

Number of sacks for Luke Nickoli last season, tops on the team. He returns as one of the best pass rushers in the Firelands Conference.