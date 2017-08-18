Western looking for improvement

Coach Mike Stoll sees the biggest strengths come from the Roughriders’ experience, but he is concerned about his depth.

Entering his 20th season with an overall record of 106-86, Stoll is confident and positive.

“Two years ago, we finished second in the league. We want to get back up there competing. Somebody has to knock St. Paul off that perch. We plan on being ready by the time it starts,” he said.

The ‘Riders plan on being competitive and having a winning season.

“We had a really good offseason — a lot of kids in the weight room, playing the other sports. We had some of our better athletes (who) are on the basketball team. They’ve put some time out here and I think they’re going to help us out a lot,” Stoll said.

“The guys (who) want to be here are showing up (and) working hard,” the coach added. “I like their work ethic; I like their attitude.”

Last season, Western didn’t get its first notch in the “W” column until Week 7, a 35-13 victory over Plymouth. The ‘Riders followed that up with another win, defeating South Central 35-28.

“We’ve got to get through those games. We plan on being very, very very competitive. We gotta stay healthy. Our weakness is probably gonna be our depth,” Stoll said. “We’re looking at 30 to 35 kids; we’re wishing there was more.”

Western, which lost five players to graduation, has 15 returning letter-winners.

Despite numbers being down, the coach said he likes what his seniors are showing him so far.

“Really good senior class. They have a really good attitude and are really good leaders. They’ve been here working hard in the mornings. … The key there is that positive attitude. Right now they have it; they’ve got to keep it,” Stoll said.

Western will run a wing-T offense, which will feature some ball fakes and play-action.

Matt Perkins is in his third year playing quarterback.

“He’s smooth at handling the football. … Matt is doing a nice job throwing the football right now,” Stoll said.

In the running game, there is no featured back. Running back Isaiah Antill, fullback Gavin Braden, wide receiver Dale Smith and even Michael Tinney, listed at free safety, could touch the ball.

“We’re going to spread it around,” Stoll said.

The coach praised Antill and Smith for their leadership. Stoll said Antill is “one of our leading tacklers” and is a good blocker and receiver.

“He’s gotten a lot stronger in the offseason — one of our hardest workers,” he added.

As far as Smith goes, the coach has seen the receiver/cornerback’s aggressiveness on the basketball court last season transition to the football field.

“I can’t say enough good things about Dale as a receiver. We’re going to hand him the ball a little more this year because he’s one of our fastest kids,” Stoll said.

Western’s offensive line is comprised of: Noah Stevens (left tackle), Elliot Courtney (left guard), center Dalton Webb, Terry Brady (right guard) and Zach Schlessman (right tackle). Riley Surh is playing wide receiver with Smith and the tight end is Will Rogers, who also will play defensive end.

“The offensive line is very experienced. We should be solid up front,” Stoll said.

The 5-2 defense includes: Defensive ends Rogers and Courtney, defensive tackles Schlessman and Stevens, nose guard Jacob Martz, Antill (middle linebacker) and Braden, the outside linebacker who also will punt. The cornerbacks are Smith and Surh and the safeties are Perkins and Tinney.

Stoll outlined part of Western’s season.

“We consider our preseason schedule as tough as anybody’s. Edison is going to be good again this year. Black River went real deep in the playoffs this year. Margaretta has a nice team,” he said.

In the Firelands Conference, Stoll said Ashland Crestview is “big and always solid up front.” He said one of the advantages the Cougars have is their depth, in that they can rest players “without missing a beat.”

Also Stoll said New London and Plymouth appear to be getting stronger while Monroeville is “riding high,” but has lost a lot of players after its 10-2 season.

“We gotta be able play every Friday night. You gotta take them one at a time and you can’t look too far ahead,” he said.