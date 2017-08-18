With high hopes, the Roughriders are looking to rebound with a young squad with some high expectations. Lets take a look at the 2017 Roughriders with this Go Figure!

2-8

The record for Western Reserve last season. The Roughriders beat South Central and Plymouth in back-to-back weeks to earn a pair of Firelands Conference wins.

12

Number of points scored by Dale Smith who is the top returning skill scorer for the Roughriders with a defensive touchdown and a special teams score.

40

Number of points scored by Matt Perkins who had five passing touchdowns one rushing score and two 2-point conversions during 2016 making him the leading overall returning scorer.

-6

Number of returning rushing yards for the Roughriders. Gavin Braden is the leading rusher coming back in 2017 with 20 yards, Isaiah Antill is right behind him with 18 leaving the Roughriders with a few questions at running back.

846

Number of passing yards for Perkins during the 2016 campaign. He was 49-for-101 with five touchdowns and three interceptions. The Roughriders may be more of a spread it out and throw it kind of team this season.

159

Number of receiving yards for Antill who is the leading returning receiver for the Roughriders. No other returning Western receiver had more than 100 yards receiving. Will Rogers is second with 66, Dale Smith had 52, Michael Tinney had 43 and Cody Benesh had 36 yards receiving.

2

Number of interceptions for Smith last season making him the top returning defensive playmaker in 2017.