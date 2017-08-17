Big Red hoping for rebound year

After an 8-3 2014 season and the school’s first time hosting a playoff game, Plymouth suffered a pair of 2-8 seasons since. But in 2017, the Big Red is hoping to piece together a successful year with six returning offensive starters and five returning defensive starters.

The Big Red did lose seven players to graduation, but they return most of their skill players who should carry the offensive load this season. Seth Bailey comes back as the senior captain after missing the second half of the season thanks to a knee injury. He will be the starting running back and will be the defensive leader after nearly leading the team in tackles although just playing four and a half games.

He joins junior Kade Collins in the back field after Collins moves to running back after playing a full season at quarterback as a sophomore.

“I am very excited about the size and experience of our tandem at running back,” Plymouth coach Mark Genders said. “We will be very young up front, but with those two in the backfield, it should make up for it. They are both going to be very tough to take down.”

Sophomore Walker Elliott will be the new starting quarterback for the Big Red in 2017. He spent his freshman season as the starting quarterback on junior varsity and impressed Genders enough to earn the starting nod. With Bailey and Collins in the backfield behind him, there shouldn’t be much pressure as he learns the speed of the game at the varsity level.

Junior Gruffin McClure will be the fullback for the Big Red and at 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds, he should be able to open plenty of running lanes for Bailey and Collins. Seniors AJ Hamman and Zach Richman will be splitting time at tight end while sophomores Tobi Hamons and Marcus Adams will find time at the position as well.

The offensive line will be young with just one senior on the depth chart. Kaleb Houser will start at right tackle and will be looked at to anchor the offensive line. Junior Treven Lane will handle things at center again while Peyton Young will see time at the position as a sophomore. Scott Jennings is a 6-4, 320-pound left tackle as a sophomore and could provide stability to the blind side for a few years.

Dylan VanFleet will be at left guard as a sophomore while junior Avery Horne will start at right guard. Sophomores Breydon Allen, Tony Vasquez and Jaden Oney will provide the depth to an offensive line with an incredibly bright future.

Junior Austin Roblin will be the kicker for the Big Red after earning second team All-Firelands Conference at the position in 2016.

“The No. 1 X-factor for this season will be how well my young offensive line gels together throughout the year,” Genders said. “If they will demonstrate the physical toughness it takes to play at the varsity level, I believe they can make this a very good team. We obviously have to avoid the injury bug. It is something we have not been able to do for the last two seasons and it has hurt us in the second half of the year. But my offensive line will dictate how this season goes.”

Defensively, it is a lot of the same names for the Big Red. Avery Horne and Hamons will handle things at defensive end. Plymouth will go with a rotation at defensive tackle with House, VanFleet, Oney, Allen and Scott Jennings seeing time in the trenches. Collins and Hammon will see time as the outside linebacker positions while Bailey will be the vocal leader at middle linebacker.

Elliott and Zach Richman join Hamman and Camden Welch as the cornerbacks with Anthony Montgomery and Lukas Montgomery will be the last line of defense at safety.

“Our linebackers have been at those positions for two or more years now and that should be the strength of our defense,” Genders said. “We will be a bit inexperienced in the secondary, but those young guys are incredibly athletic so once they adjust to the varsity game, they will be special.”

The Big Red open the season traveling to Buckeye Central who is also coming off a tough season, but will be looking to bounce back. Plymouth then hosts Willard in Week 2 to start a 3-week home stand with Black River in Week 3 and South Central in Week 4. They then travel to St. Paul before heading back home to host Western Reserve. They then travel to New London and return back home to host Mapleton before spending Weeks 9 and 10 on the road at Monroeville and Crestview to close out the season.

“The Firelands Conference will be very top heavy with St. Paul and Crestview returning very big and talented senior classes,” Genders said. “We hope to stay healthy and compete each week when we start conference play. We have to play a very physical type of football game if we hope to compete for a conference title. But first thing is first, we have to improve every day.”