Just like Norwalk, the Flashes get a clean slate and a new start with the Sandusky Bay Conference where they will be playing schools similar in size. Could this be the year the Flashes turn it around? Lets do a quick preview for Willard’s 2017 season with a Go Figure!

1-9

The record for the Flashes last season. Willard started the year 1-0 with a non conference, 31-24 win over Margaretta when the Flashes unleashed a new spread offense that led them to the win. They then went on a 9-game losing streak to end the year.

11

Number of passing touchdowns thrown by the Flashes last season. Willard threw just three the year before. The Flashes saw four touchdown passes in their Week 1 win surpassing the previous season total in just one game. Unfortunately, all 11 touchdowns came from Ethan Daub who graduated.

129

Number of passing yards returning for the Flashes. Caleb Buerger was 11-for-25 with 105 yards as a backup and Jerrett Sowers was 5-for-11 with 24 yards as the third-string QB.

286

Number of rushing yards for Sowers who comes back as the highest yard gainer on the team. He was second in rushing yards last year behind Chad Mahl’s 362. Sowers found the end zone three times.

178

Number of receiving yards for Brevon Polachek who comes back as the team’s leading receiver in 2017. He has a receiving touchdown last season. Dorian Holida brings back 113 receiving yards after averaging 11.3 years per catch.

4

Number of touchdowns scored by Sowers last season. He and Polachek return as the only players to reach the end zone in 2016.

3

Number of interceptions recorded by Dorian Holida last season. He headlined a defense that picked off seven passes total a year ago. Polachek picked off two passes as Colton Montgomery and Nick Cofer added the other two.

118

Total number of points scored for the Willard Flashes.