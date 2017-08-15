With a new, young coach, a ton of young talent and a chip on their shoulders, the Trojans will look to surprise a few teams this season.

But before they do, lets preview their 2017 season with a fun Go Figure!

3-7

The Trojans’ 2016 record. South Central beat Crestline, Plymouth and New London in an up and down season.

33-27

The final score during the Trojans’ win over Plymouth and New London. Both of those were overtime wins and the Trojans’ only two Firelands Conference wins of the year.

342

Number of rushing yards for Marcus McCormack who was second on the team in rushing last season behind the recently graduated Aaron Lamoreaux. He had 77 attempts and scored four touchdowns and had a season long of 39 yards.

380

Number of receiving yards for Ben Lamoreaux in 2016. He was the top receiver on the team scoring three times and averaged eight yards per catch. He went for a 47 yard score for his longest catch of the season and returns to the Trojans for another year.

632

Number of rushing yards returning to the Trojans from a year ago. McCormack’s 342 is joined by Tycen Cooper’s 195, Cristiano Murphy’s 53, Timmy Jayes 40 and Evan Legg’s two yards bringing back almost half of the offensive output in the run game.

195

Number of receiving yards for Murphy who was third on the team last season. He scored a touchdown and went for a 41 yarder for his season long. Murphy and Lamoreaux will provide the Trojans with a deep threat on every pass play.

1

Number of pass completions returning to the Trojans from last season. Legg was 1-for-3 for 11 yards. No other returning Trojan completed a pass. Aaron Lamoreaux went 124-for-230 for 1,271 yards and 10 touchdowns.

2,581

The total offense for South Central in 2016. The Trojans threw for 1,282 and ran for 1,299 last season.