The sirens were blaring and everything else we learned at Browns training camp

"Whatever it takes to get our football team better," Jackson said following practice. "I think we need to compete. We have some things we have to keep cleaning up and get better at."

Jackson even had a message for his team during one of the team periods, calling everyone into a huddle briefly. He wouldn't elaborate on what he said, though.

"That is a secret between me and them," Jackson said.

So that's one thing we learned (kind of) on Sunday. Here are some more:

Guys are running laps

Offensive linemen Cameron Erving and Kitt O'Brien ran laps on Sunday after committing penalties. Offensive lineman Joel Bitonio had to run one on Saturday.

"It is either that or up-downs," Jackson said. "Choose your poison. We just can't do it. We are not going to hurt our football team that way with penalties and things that I know will get us beat. We are going to continue to work through that. The players, I think they all agree. They get it. Just the concentration penalties, we are not going to stand for."

Caleb Brantley returned ... and got in a fight

The rookie defensive lineman returned to team drills on Sunday and immediately made a mark, getting into a fight with center Anthony Fabiano.

"I don't like fights, but it is going to happen," Jackson said. "Like I said before, just as long as we do them the right way, as long as we handle them right. I think that is over and done with. It was quick, to the point and done."

The upcoming schedule

The Browns will practice again on Monday, but it's closed to the public. They will hold their next open practice on Tuesday from 3:25-5:55 p.m.

