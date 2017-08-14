Monroeville 2017 football schedule

Aug. 25: Crestline
Sept. 1: St. Mary Central Catholic
Sept. 8: Margaretta
Sept. 15: Mapleton
Sept. 22: South Central
Sept. 29: New London
Oct. 6: Crestview
Oct. 13: Western Reserve
Oct. 20: Plymouth
Oct. 28: St. Paul
*bold indicates home games
2016 Results (10-2)
47 Crestline 13
41 SMCC 7
28 Margaretta 16
35 Plymouth 21
33 Mapleton 28
35 South Central 0
46 New London 13
18 Crestview 14
41 Western Reserve 16
8 St. Paul 14
Playoffs: 55 Windham 6 Div. VII Regional Qtr. @ Monroeville
0 St. Paul 24 Div. VII Regional Semi @ Sandusky Perkins