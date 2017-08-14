Lets preview the 2017 season with a fun little Go Figure!

10-2

The Eagles’ record last season after they went 9-1 in the regular season finishing in second place in the Firelands Conference and won a home playoff game in Week 11.

780

Number of passing yards for quarterback Adam Rogers who completed 56 of 133 passes and tossed eight touchdowns as a sophomore.

250

Number of rushing yards for Dominic Ruffing who is the team’s leading returning rusher after Colten Millis and Blake Anderson graduated last year after piling up a combined 2,000-plus yards.

114

Number of rushing yards for Tche Leroux last season. Monroeville coach Scott Stecher has said to watch out for Leroux this season.

3,877

Total number of yards gained by the Eagles last season. In all, 3.020 were rushing yards and 857 were through the air.

251

Number of rushing yards per game the Eagles gained in 2016 making them one of the most run dominant team in the Firelands Conference.

176

Number of receiving yards gained by Max Horner who is back for another season. He is the leading receiver returning for the Eagles. He had three touchdown catches in 2016.

55

Number of times the Eagles reached the end zone in 2016. They found their way 46 times on the ground and nine times through the air.

47

The percentage of time the Eagles converted on fourth down proving when they need a few yards at any moment, they will likely get them.

16:26

The turnover ratio for the Eagle. Monroeville turned it over 16 times while forcing 26 takeaways last season. They will again hang their hat on creating turnovers.