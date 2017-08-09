Firelands Conference, Sandusky Bay Conference media polls released

Polls ranking the Firelands Conference and the Sandusky Bay Conferece were released Wednesday evening. St. Paul and Edison were picked to be the favorites in the FC and the SBC Bay Division, respectively. The Flyers will be seeking their fifth-straight conference title, while the Chargers are chasing after its third.

St. Paul received all 14 first-place votes, earning a total of 112 points, while Crestview (92) was picked second, followed by Monroeville (85), Mapleton (55), Western Reserve (52), New London (48), South Central (32) and Plymouth (30).

Edison had eight first-place votes, finishing with 77 total points, while Shelby grabbed six first-place votes and tallied 76 points. Port Clinton is ranked No. 3 with 50, Huron (39), Oak Harbor (33) and Vermilion (19).

Sandusky was picked to win the SBC Lake Division, receiving 11 top votes for a total of 84 points, while Clyde notched three first-place votes with 67 points. Bellevue (61) tabbed third, Perkins (51), Norwalk (27) and Tiffin Columbian (19).

In the SBC River Division, Tiffin Calvert is the projected No. 1 team, earning 15 top votes and 90 points. Margaretta came in second with 68, St. Mary Central Catholic (51), St. Joe Central Catholic (42) Willard (33) and Lakota (31).