Joe Thomas: Myles Garrett is the 'total package' and 'can be elite' like a Khalil Mack over time

"Certainly Myles has the talent to be like in that category of player," said Thomas. "But obviously as a rookie he's got a lot of things to learn, he's got to polish his game before he's going to be on that level. But certainly when you just look at God-given ability and potential, there's no reason that he couldn't be an elite pass rusher."

Thomas faced Garrett for the first time in practice on Wednesday when the No. 1 pick was promoted to first team defense -- with his mentor Bruce Smith looking on. The rookie tried to bullrush the future Hall of Famer on one of their first encounters and ran into a brick wall.

"Nice try," Thomas whispered to the youngster.

"Yeah, the training camp practices can get a little hot and long," Thomas said. "The banter back and forth is always something that's fun. It's definitely fun to have fun with the rookies, too, a little bit."

But on a subsequent drill, Garrett went outside on Thomas instead of and in and blew past him like a tornado. He got a piece of Cody Kessler just as the QB got a screen pass off to Isaiah Crowell, and the quarterback spilled to the ground.

Did the rookie follow with a little trash talk of his own after that?

"No, no," Thomas said. "It's funny because so many things happen in a practice. So many interactions that a lot of times as players, we don't even remember it, but then when word gets out it becomes the talk of the town."

It's no wonder then, that Thomas cited Garrett's speed -- a 4.64 in the 40 at the NFL Combine -- when asked for his thoughts.

"Myles is very fast," said Thomas. "That's my thought on Myles Garrett. He's doing an amazing job. I can easily see when he's out there the reasons why you make him the No. 1 pick. He's got an athleticism, an ability to bend and run that few players in the NFL have, and the way he works at it, the way he analyzes his game after every practice, the way he studies, it's easy to understand why he was the consensus No. 1 pick."

Thomas laughed at the suggestion that perhaps he let Garrett get by to impress his mentor, Smith.

"It was great seeing Bruce out here," said Thomas. "I was a big fan when I was a kid, and to have him out there sharing his knowledge is I'm sure unbelievably exceptional for Myles and for all of those guys on the defensive line."

Thomas' 'aha' moment about Garrett came during an OTA practice in May.

"It was probably something that nobody else would've noticed, but the ball got thrown and he sprinted down the field like 50 yards to chase the ball and he was faster than every other person on that field including the cornerbacks," said Thomas. "That's the moment when you're like 'wow' this guy's really got something special' -- and I think you're going to see a lot of moments like that in the fall."

So what sets Garrett apart from other first-round pass rushers here such as Barkevious Mingo, who ran a 4.58 in the 40 at the combine? For starters, Garrett -- at 272 -- is about 30 pounds heavier than Mingo, the No. 6 overall pick in 2013.

"The things that you see out of Myles already that makes him special is just his speed off the ball, his speed around the edge, the way he can bend and his quickness, his change of direction," said Thomas. "Those are the skills that you can't really teach that he has. And he's pretty big. I don't know how much he weighs, but usually guys that have his type of elite speed are more the 220-, 230-pound range and those guys are not as effective pass rushers usually because they're not as powerful.

"But Myles is a powerful guy, so he's got that total package of all the things you're looking for when you're looking for a pass rusher. The size, the speed, the quickness, the explosiveness."

Thomas, who's getting veteran rest every other day in camp, chuckled at the suggestion that he should practice more to get Garrett ready. They might tangle in the Orange and Brown scrimmage Friday night at FirstEnergy Stadium, but probably only for a few snaps.

"It's good to go against a variety of different players," Thomas said. "Certainly the challenge will be better when we're going against each other and it'll help him improve his game.

"Anytime you get an opportunity to practice against good competition, you raise your own level and your intensity kind of goes up. So certainly I would expect to see him running with the ones a little bit more. The way they're bringing him along and making him earn his spot is really good and I see nothing but positive things from Myles so far."

Thomas, who's been voted to the Pro Bowl in each of his 10 seasons, acknowledged he has a few pointers for the Texas A&M product.

"From my perspective, I can let him know what's hard on a tackle, what makes my job difficult when he does certain things, and it's been fun because he's very receptive to coaching," he said. "He's extremely bright and he's great at understanding the points you're trying to give him. It will be fun to see him out there in a game situation when the live bullets are flying and I think he's going to do a good job."

