Norwalk Fullbackers put on successful golf outing

The Fullbackers Club put on a successful golf outing over the weekend at Millstone Hills Golf Course in New London that helped raise money for the Norwalk football program. The brain child of Dan Hipp Joe Widman and Ed Ciersezwski continued to thrive on Saturday with an annual golf outing. Ciersezwski and Hipp headed up the program for more than 25 years before handing it over to a younger generation of Truckers.

After missing out on the event last year due to a transition period, Norwalk football coach Chris MacFarland headed up the project with assistant coach John Christopher and Norwalk grad and golf coach Wes Douglas. The mission was to raise money for the football program, a motto started by Ciersezwski and Hipp.

“They have been a core group of guys who privately wanted to give back to the football program,” MacFarland said. “They don’t like the publicity, but I am the opposite. I think when they do great things for us, we have to give them all of the publicity they deserve. It is rare to find this kind of support especially from people with no kids in the program. They just have that loyalty and it has been outstanding.”

Widman has been credited with the invention of the Fullbackers Club along with fathers of players and people around the city back in the mid-70’s. At first their goal was to provide players with a male figure they may have been missing at home. They would write inspirational messages, buy dinners or just support a player they adopted for the season. The state championship team of 1974 was the group that took it to the next level and turning it into the Fullbackers Club. The state title team was one of the first groups to benefit from the new club and they took it upon themselves to make it even better.

“We wanted to keep this great thing going,” MacFarland said. “We missed out on doing an outing last year thanks to the transition period, but we got it going this year. We had a great turnout. It was really tough finding an open weekend and a course that could host us. We went to Millstone Hills and they were just outstanding. It was perfect weather and I think everyone enjoyed it. It was a perfect event for us to end the summer and kick off football season.”

Seth Golbert, Cory Haswell, Logan Cooke and Dusty Roth took first place in the outing over the weekend followed by the team of Rob Sommers, Pat Dueblo, Ben Krupp and Scott Hunter taking second. The team of MacFarland, Steve Balcarcel, Aaron Contreras and Matt Niskey taking third.

“We did a lot of work with a lot of alumni football players combined with the group of fullbackers,” MacFarland said. “Dan was great helping me transitioning into taking it over and helping me gather hole sponsors. Ed was a huge help and supported me getting everything going.”

The Fullbackers wanted to give special thanks to all the hole and event sponsors:

Battles Insurance Agency, Bungard Mack Ins., Class of 1979, Alumni Class of '79 Football Players, Colvin Development and Construction, Corrigan Family Kettle Corn, Extol Of Ohio, Inc., Fisher Titus Medical Center, Former Norwalk Coaches, Gaymont Nursing Center, GLH Home Inspections, Maple City Ice Company, Mike Smith dba, Ballreich Chips, Milken Funchisee Inc., East of Chicago, Millstone Hills Golf Course, MPG Painting, Mike Grose, Ninke Lawn Services, Nobil's Sports and Trophies, NOMS Healthcare, Norwalk Concrete Industries, Oglesby Construction Inc., Riddell, All American Sports, Sawmill Creek Golf Club, Smiley Automotive, Smith Paving, Team Sport Inc., UFCW Local 75, Wakeman Browns Backers and Welfle Inc.