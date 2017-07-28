Brock Osweiler says he wasn't taking a shot at Texans when he said fundamentals slipped last year

"No, absolutely not," Osweiler said Friday before the second minicamp practice. "At the end of the day, the only person I can point the finger at is myself. That's it, point-blank, period. I was the quarterback on the field, I was the guy pulling the trigger and making decisions, so that's 100 percent my fault.

"I should've found a way to have been better at my fundamentals and that's something that I'm cleaning up right now."

When Osweiler made his remarks last month at minicamp, it seemed as though he were criticizing Texans coach Bill O'Brien, with whom he clashed.

"I think that's something that slid last season," Osweiler said about his fundamentals. "I'm not going to go into great detail on that, but they did. My fundamentals slid, and because of that, you saw some poor decisions and some poor throws. If you go back to 2015 [in Denver], I feel like my fundamentals were pretty tight."

Osweiler said he welcomed the attention to detail by Hue Jackson and quarterback coach David Lee.

"The best part is I'm getting coached hard on my fundamentals, and I believe firmly that when your fundamentals and your feet are right as a quarterback, you're going to make great decisions and you're going to throw accurate footballs."

To be sure, the Browns have overhauled Osweiler's mechanics since he finished near the bottom of the league in most statistical categories last year, including completion percentage.

"Brock was a long-strider," said Lee. "Brock knows that when we start moving around and the bullets start flying, his legs get long again like daddy long-legs and that's when he gets in trouble and the ball sails. It comes out of his hand too high because of his long stride and his body doesn't catch up. The brain says let it go, but their body hasn't caught up with their front foot.

"That's a lot of work to get a guy to master this footwork that we're coaching but he's trying really, really hard."

Osweiler, the second man up in the rotation, is working almost exclusively with the second-teamers, but it doesn't mean he won't start on opening day. He has the most starting experience of anyone on the roster and is the only QB on the team to have won a game.

Does he believe it's an open competition and he can be the week one starter?

"That's what our media department told me the other day, so that's what I'm going with," he said.

Osweiler said he's also not worrying about being traded.

"The reason for that is I don't control it," he said. "I don't control if I'm the starter. I don't control if I'm traded, released. You name it. The backup, I do not control that so I'm not going to worry about it because I'll tell you what -- we have a big playbook I need to worry about as far as hard-wiring that into my brain so I can be the best teammate I can be for the Cleveland Browns."

———

(c)2017 Advance Ohio Media, Cleveland

Visit Advance Ohio Media, Cleveland at www.cleveland.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.