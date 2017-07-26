Participation trophies? Give me a break!

And I will keep answering them as long as they send them. If you are tired of reading about me answering questions from the same people, feel free to shoot me a question or two. Maybe it will make it more interesting for you.

Unlike Tuesday, I don’t have a singe question that can dominate an entire column, so this one features a quite a few different ones for me to answer.

Lets get to it, here is this week’s Cleaning out the Inbox.

What are your views on participation trophies for kids, not keeping score at games, etc.? — Eric Mozina

Ok so maybe there is one question where I could ramble on for an entire page about, but for all of the sensitive people out there, I will keep it a little shorter. My view on participation trophies is not a positive one. In fact, I hate the idea all together. There is absolutely zero reason why every single kid needs a trophy. Quick, think of a reason why you think participation trophies should exist and then smack yourself for even thinking it.

I hear all of the reasons. We don’t want to hurt kids’ feelings, we don’t want kids to feel discouraged and give up on a sport, we don’t want kids to feel left out because the kids that actually earned the trophies get them and they don’t. All of these reasons are absolute garbage. Kids need to be taught that there are two outcomes to everything in life. In competition, there are winners and losers. As soon as we take that out of the question is when we have a generation who feels entitled and thinks that no matter what, they should be rewarded. Well, news flash, at a job interview, the best and most qualified candidate is going to get the job. The employer isn’t going to give everyone who applied some kind of compensation.

I feel sorry for this generation of youngsters, because they are in for a rude awakening when adulthood hits. They are not going to know what it feels like to feel disappointment. And for the parents that are in favor of participation trophies, I get it, when I have kids, I want them to be rewarded, but only if they earn it. Giving them something for nothing is just setting them up for failure.

As for not keeping score at games, are the even technically playing? Are they really playing a baseball game or are they just out there playing around for no reason? To me, not keeping score does nothing positive and is a waste of time. I even saw there was one place playing soccer with an imaginary ball ... AN IMAGINARY BALL. Come on! Please wake up.

I think we are spoiled as Cleveland fans with great radio and tv announcers. Who are your favorites? — Steve Frazee

Oh without a doubt we are spoiled. When we can turn on the radio and listen to Tom Hamilton call a walk-off grand slam, consider yourself spoiled. I love to turn on the game, mute it and turn on the radio. Sometimes it is off by a second or two so I pause the tv and play it a second later so it is sync. I just cannot enjoy watching a baseball game without Tom Hamilton. Even when I am at games, I love when I walk back to the concession stand and Tom’s voice is blaring.

But I believe we are spoiled even as high school sports fans in this area with WLKR calling games. Josh Bowman and Kevin Rasnick do just an amazing job on the radio and they are true gems to the high school sports scene. You can tell they love what they do and I certainly love the job they are doing. Just an outstanding duo who I hope sticks around for a very long time.

Obviously, the Indians have not lived up to the expectations that many of us in Northeast Ohio had for them based on their run last year. In your opinion, how much has losing Mike Napoli's leadership affected this team? Which player currently on this team needs to assume that role? — Mike Sparks

I will give Mike credit, he asked this question before the Indians went on this winning streak. But I agree, I think the Indians truly miss Nap’s leadership. I believe it had a lot to do with their slow start. The young players needed a leader in a desperate way and they didn’t have that. I really think Jason Kipnis needs to step up in that role for the Indians. He is one of the veteran guys even though he is still young. He has been a part of the club for a while now and I think she is one of the guys everyone can respect. Also I think Michael Brantley will pick up some of the leadership role next year after finally coming back and playing a full season on his repaired shoulder.

Everyone wanted Edwin to take over the leadership role and that is tough for a new player to do that even though Nap did it so well last season. It could be especially hard due to the face Edwin is a hispanic player who cannot fully communicate with every single one of his teammates. It is an interesting dynamic and there are so many different options as to who can take over as the leader. As you see these guys get older and gain more experience, I think you will see more and more guys step up and want to be leaders.

What is the next sport that you think will come to the area and become a school sport after being OHSAA certified. (Do you really think archery is going to be it like I’ve heard from OHSAA people?) — Eric Mozina

I have heard archery too and I could honestly see that as a huge possibility in this area. Huron County, Richland County and Crawford County are all full of hunters and archery could become a very popular sport. Not everywhere can handle adding another sport and Huron County is one of those areas. Lacrosse is now an OHSAA sport, but I don’t think it will ever come to Huron County. There are too many sports and not enough kids so adding another one would probably not see very good results. And with sports specialization being the new craze, don’t expect small schools to add any new sports anytime soon.

