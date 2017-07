Campers received special instruction on Drills, fundamentals and position skills.

"Jr. Trucker coaches have done an outstanding job teaching our young players over the years," Norwalk coach Chris MacFarland said. "High school programs benefit when there is an organized and positive youth program. Woody Woodruff and his coaches do a great job keeping kids excited about football. There loyalty to Trucker football has been the backbone of our change in Norwalk football."