Are sports really that important?

Don’t worry Go Figure! fans, I will have one for you in Wednesday’s paper. But I received a question over the weekend that deserved its very own column because it was a very interesting and well-put question. This one came from the fellas at Local Seams and it goes:

With the recent news of the Shelby Board of Education unanimously voting to start the process of asking Shelby voters to build a new Pre-K through 8th grade building as well as constructing a new football stadium we wanted your take on this question....

For school districts, especially those smaller than Shelby (Firelands Conference schools), is making sports a priority the most realistic option available that provides the highest likelihood of effectively raising enrollment? Again, I'm not asking if it is the "BEST" way... I'm asking if it is the most realistic/plausible and way to raise enrollment at these rural Huron county schools.

If not -- what do you think these smaller schools/communities should focus on to "entice" younger families to join their tight-knit community.

One step further -- If the communities aren't doing what you proposed above, why not and what are the barriers keeping the communities from doing so and how can they overcome them?

This may be one of the toughest questions I have received in my quest to get readers involved and I am thankful for the guys at Local Seams for asking this one. In a short answer, no, sports are not the best way to raise enrollment. But I am no short-winded person, so here goes my explanation.

I find it unbelievable how important sports are to our culture. We have several television stations devoted to sports 24 hours a day every single day of the year. We have professional athletes who are treated like kings, one of which has the nickname. So it is hard to argue that sports are not that important and sports are not the answer to raising enrollment. To answer the question completely, I don’t think sports are even a realistic or plausible way to raise enrollment in Huron County schools.

It is hard to argue, but football is king in this area. Heck, I spend half of my summer putting together a special edition tab previewing the upcoming football season. I spend fall, winter and spring neck deep into sports and even make a living off of being a sports maniac. I spend countless amounts of money on sports bobbleheads to fill my desk with. And when I am at home, I am usually forcing my wife to watch an Indians game. But you will never hear me say sports are the most important thing in the world and sports should be the only thing people take into consideration when picking a place to live and raise their kids.

For the second part of the question, now this is just my opinion, but what these small communities should worry about if they would like to make their town more enticing to young families is safety. People want a safe place to raise a family. I want a safe place to raise my family when I have one someday. The No. 1 priority for the small towns of Huron County should be to make their town the safest and most enjoyable place to live.

If towns can really clean up the streets, fight back against the drug epidemic that is taking over our county, build beautiful parks and put on fun, family-friendly events, I think you will see an incredible spike in enrollment numbers in that school. Make your town a place someone would want to live, and people will flock there. It is that simple. Sure, you can have a championship football team or basketball team, but if your town is not safe and makes parents afraid to even let their kids ride their bikes down the street, those teams can win all the titles they want, I still wouldn’t want to live there or raise my kids there.

A town that really comes to mind when I think about Huron County towns that have a good reputation for being safe is New London. And it shows in their enrollment numbers as most if not all sports teams are in Division III, or Division VI in football, and it is one of the smallest as far as total area in the county. Sure, the town may have it’s fair share of problems, but what it does have is a safe reputation. It has an amazing park system that is absolutely beautiful. It creates a safe place for kids and for parents to raise those kids. Don’t take this as a knock on all of the other towns in the area, please. I am simply answering the question.

As for the final part of the question, a drug epidemic is a hard war to win and there are many wars going on across Huron County. It is hard to pinpoint one thing that can make a city safe. I live in Plymouth and there was a drug bust right down the road that I had no idea bad stuff like that was even going on. Would I let my kids ride their bike down the street? Not now. And I don’t think there is anything anyone can do to change my mind about that. So it is a tough situation, but I can tell you, if Plymouth went on to win a state championship in any sport, it still wouldn’t make me feel safe raising my kids in town.

So to answer the question again, no, sports are not that important, and the sooner people realize that, the better off everyone will be. The sooner they realize going to a particular school will not make their kid turn into a pro or a Division I college athlete, the better off everyone will be.

And the sooner our small towns become safer places to live, the better off everyone will be. And you will see your enrollment spikes.

If you have a question for Norwalk Reflector Sports Editor Jake Furr, send it to jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com. You can ask anything you would like to know. Subjects are limitless.