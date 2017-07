Parents and students will also be watching the new Sudden Cardiac Arrest video which is required by the OHSAA, the Ohio Department of Education and State Law. This is the result of a new law that goes into effect in 2017 called "Lindsay's Law". Lindsay's Law requires both the athlete and the parent/guardian to view information regarding Sudden Cardiac Arrest and sign a form stating that they have viewed this information before participation in athletics and cheerleading begin on July 31, 2017.