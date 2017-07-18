Nation's No.1 tight end prospect picks Ohio State

From Lindenhurst, N.Y., on Long Island, the five-star picked the Buckeyes over Michigan, Notre Dame and Wisconsin.

"Go Buckeyes," Ruckert said, revealing an Ohio State tee-shirt at the end of an announcement video that had him racing go-karts against and passing drivers who wore helmets of the other three schools.

Both 247sports.com and Scout.com rank the 6-foot-6, 238-pound Ruckert at the top of the tight ends available for the 2018 cycle. Veteran recruiting analyst Bill Kurelic of Bucknuts, an affiliate of 247sports, said he understands why, especially after watching Ruckert's efforts recently at The Opening, a summer camp for elite prospects in Oregon.

"He does everything at a high level, from running routes, to catching, to blocking," Kurelic said. "And he's a great student."

It's why he has been in the OSU crosshairs for a while, said Marc Givler of rivals.com.

"This was Ohio State's top target at the position for more than a year, and he was Kevin Wilson's No.1 recruiting priority since joining the staff," Givler said, referring to OSU's new offensive coordinator, the former head coach at Indiana. "So it's a huge win, and it's over three of the Buckeyes' regional recruiting rivals."

The Buckeyes have five scholarship tight ends on the roster at the moment, but one is senior Marcus Baugh. That leaves A.J. Alexander, who starred in the spring game but will miss the 2017 season after suffering an injury in a pickup basketball game several weeks ago, and redshirt-freshmen Jake Haussman, Luke Farrell and Kierre Hawkins.

"Foremost, with Ruckert the Buckeyes got their No.1 guy at a positon of need, since they did not get a tight end in 2017 class," Kurelic said. "So signing one this year is an absolute priority."

tmay@dispatch.com

@TIM_MAYsports

___

(c)2017 The Columbus Dispatch (Columbus, Ohio)

Visit The Columbus Dispatch (Columbus, Ohio) at www.dispatch.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.