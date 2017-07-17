Ezekiel Elliott involved in incident at Dallas bar, reports say

The Dallas Police Department stated that officers were dispatched to the Clutch Bar and Restaurant around 9:40 p.m. A 30-year-old male claimed he was physically assaulted but did not know who had done it. The police also indicated that someone was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests were made and Elliott was not mentioned in the police report, but the department said the investigation is ongoing. Elliott's possible connection was first reported by 105.3 FM The Fan in Dallas. Representatives for Elliott, who rushed for a league-high 1,631 yards with 15 touchdowns as a rookie last season, declined to comment to NFL.com about specifics involving the incident.

The Cowboys are said to have been informed of the reports but have yet to comment.

Elliott also is under investigation by the NFL after being accused of domestic violence last year and, according to multiple media reports, was already facing a possible suspension of one or two games. ESPN reports that the league has denied any such decision has been made.

