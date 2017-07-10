Former head coaches blend in well in Urban Meyer's system

In that context, Ohio State's coaching staff in 2017 promises to be an interesting kitchen.

For the first time in his career, Meyer has former head coaches -- Greg Schiano on defense, Kevin Wilson on offense -- at the coordinator posts. "Enhance" is the word Meyer uses when asked what he wants from them. Wilson, who served as head coach at Indiana the past six seasons, understands what he means.

"I would always tell a new coach coming in to work for me, 'Change is change, but in change are we getting better? Getting better is what we want,' " Wilson said. "That's what Urban wants."

What Meyer doesn't want is back-seat drivers. He remembered back to 2008 when, at Florida, he hired a former head coach for the first time, Dan McCarney, who had coached Iowa State from 1995 to 2006.

Meyer said he was apprehensive because he put himself in McCarney's shoes and wondered, essentially, whether he would take a step back to become a position coach.

"Just because of human nature I would probably start questioning 'Why are we doing it this way? That's not the way I would do this.' And you don't have time for that," Meyer said.

The way to avoid such a pileup, Meyer said, is to make the expectations clear from the start.

"The culture, we're enhancing it, but we're not changing it," he said. "Dan McCarney was an impact coach for us. He added so much to our staff, added so much for me to have a guy who had sat in that (head coaching) chair."

Meyer's second such hire was Schiano, who coached 11 seasons at Rutgers before moving to the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two seasons before he was fired in 2013. Meyer coaxed Schiano back to the college game last season as defensive co-coordinator with Luke Fickell, and he takes over as coordinator this year after Fickell left for Cincinnati.

"That was a no-brainer," Meyer said. "Greg and I, our philosophical approach to things is about identical."

Hiring Wilson was more of a leap. His reputation as an elite offensive schemer gave Meyer pause, because as he has often said, he's not looking for a guru. But OSU's passing game floundered last season, though the Buckeyes still made the College Football Playoff.

"We needed a little bit of an impact, some freshness in our offense and he certainly has brought it," Meyer said of Wilson. "But I don't know that I would have done it without the other two trials, Dan McCarney and Greg Schiano. I've never really wanted a dictatorship; I've never believed in that. I believe it's a team. For example, we have a highly paid staff, but there's not much disparity between top to bottom. I think otherwise it creates chemistry issues amongst your staff."

Wilson said he bought in from the start. Stepping down in rank means "there's actually less on my plate now. It's like I'm starting over, coaching the offense or coaching a position," he said.

"It's not like we came in here to change things. We came in and said there are a lot of things we're doing well, and from there you grow. The hard part has been trying to get myself up to speed (with the nuances of the system), to be the best I can be. We're going to have a great team, and I've got to do the best job I can."

Being a former head coach gives Wilson and Schiano insight into the challenges Meyer faces.

"Having sat in the chair for 13 years, I tell this to every assistant coach: 'Try to become a work-taker, not a work-maker,' " Schiano said. "I try to do that, because Urban is involved in every area of our program. ... But when he has to do other things because we're not getting it done, that's not fair."

Meyer is known as a taskmaster who constantly challenges his assistants to stay on message. Schiano said "program alignment" is the focus, and Meyer makes that "crystal clear." That's why he voluntarily stepped into a Meyer-led room that has produced three national championships, even though it meant a step back in rank.

"When I was out of coaching and I was doing ESPN, I got to visit a lot of places, and it's interesting how you can feel whether there is programmatic alignment almost instantly when you show up to a place," Schiano said. "The alignment here, I would expect nothing less from Urban. But when you do it every day you really get to look behind the curtain, and it's special."

