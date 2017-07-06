My All-Ohio sweep

Instead it is full of extreme hard work, relentless dedication, and complete determination. What helped me keep my focus was one simple phrase. “Coal/Diamond” A piece of coal and a diamond are virtually the same rock. It's just once normal coal underwent pressure, embraced it, and gave 100% of its energy to be the diamond that everyone wants.

So when you are forced with a difficult task, how are you going to respond to it? Are you going to be average piece of coal, or the valuable shining diamond? I was chasing to be that diamond.

As an incoming freshman, if you would have told me I was going to be an All-Ohio football player as a cornerback, in basketball playing as the point guard, and being a two-time All-Ohio hurdler — I wouldn’t quite believe it. But now it is a reality.

With football, I started at the age of three. Although there was no stadium with big lights and an excited crowd, It was my living room with my mom and dad. I had a plastic toy bucket on my head with the flexible handle fastened under my chin. I would watch the play that recently happened on the TV and as the team went back into the huddle, I would reenact the play exactly the way it happened.

Through flag football early on to my first tackle football game in third grade, I really enjoyed playing the game. If there was one thing I learned it is that where you start in your position doesn't matter until you are in high school. Especially on the defensive side where I was a defensive end in middle school and freshman year.

Then I was moved to cornerback. With never playing the position before, I had to rely on my athletic ability for me to be good on the Varsity level as a sophomore. But I embraced the change and wanted to be great at what I did. Many times at home I would do extra drills for footwork and watch on TV how the cornerbacks would play. And over time the hard work payed off, not only setting a school record of interceptions in a game against Perkins with four, But also being named first team All-Ohio defensive back.

Basketball started when I was in my baby swing watching the game on TV with my little basketball in my hands. I have always enjoyed basketball. In first grade was my first competitive league at the Norwalk Rec Center and I instantly knew it was for me. From first to eighth grade, I was always one of, if not the tallest on the floor. Because of this, from fourth, fifth, and sixth grade, the coaches always stuffed me down on the block.

My mom always said to me, “You need to keep working on your ball handling! You never know how tall you are going to be in high school.” Every time I would get a rebound and bring the ball up the floor, the coaches would always tell me that I need to give it to a guard and let them bring it up. Even though I had no problem creating my fast break layups that happened quite often.

When I began AAU basketball over in Lorain playing for Next Level Images, Coach Doug Taylor Sr. and Coach Doug Taylor Jr., saw something in me right away. In their practices they would let me bring the ball up the floor to expand my game even further. Out of the four years of playing, we qualified for the AAU National Championships two times.

While playing for them on Next Level Images and the Lorain All-Stars, I give them so much credit for my growth in the game. They seemed to pull things out of me that even I didn't know was there. In middle school my coaches still put me on the block but gave me the free will to bring the ball up the floor at anytime I choose. And whenever the other team would press, Coach Rutherford would always tell me to come get the ball to help break the press. Freshman-Junior year I was moved to the small forward position. And in my Senior year was moved to point guard where I brought the ball up the floor nearly every time I was in the game.

If there was one thing I learned, it would be that you need to no matter what, try to master every aspect of your game because you never quite know how things are going to work out.

Participating in track and field was in my blood before I was even born. My mom and dad both were coaching shot and discus at Edison. I wasn't even a year old yet and I was the “coach's kid” in the stroller with blankets piled on me. Every once and awhile a teenage face would pop under the warm covers and let in the frigid damp spring air.

My first meet was the Edison Mini Track Meet. This is when Coach Campana found out that I was running laps around my playground in the back yard with an empty paper towel roll as my baton. He then gave me a real baton that I still have today. Track in middle school is almost non existent for me.

In seventh grade I tore my hip flexor and sat out the year, and in eighth grade I pulled it and couldn't run. So I decided to throw shot and discus! I knew the form so well because of my dad still being the coach since before I was born. I was a 6 year old doing the glide throw better than most of the high schoolers.

I ended up placing third at SBC as the only skinny kid on the podium with a toss of 40”4’.

Coming into high school I remember my dad asking me what events I thought I would might do. And I replied with “Anything but hurdles, I absolutely do not want to do hurdles.” Two days later, Coach Campana called me in the office and asked me, “What do you think about doing hurdles?” I said “sure, I can do that.” But on the inside I was thinking. “What!? Seriously!? I don't want to do this at all!” But I am very coachable and understood I must do what the coaches ask.

After my freshman year being cut short due to an arm break at the Oak Harbor Invite, and sophomore year starting late with a season ending ankle sprain from basketball, the injuries were finally done in track.

In my junior year, after placing eighth in the 300m hurdles and being the anchor of the fifth place 4x4 team at state — I was happy but not satisfied. I had two goals coming into my senior year — No. 1: pushing my school record in the 300m hurdles down so no one could touch it. And No. 2: I wanted to be the first male hurdler on the cafeteria wall in Edison’s history. Those two goals drove me over the summer and winter during football and basketball.

I put so much effort and time into getting better at hurdles. Many times by myself and other times with my Hurdle Gang teammates. Every week at least one time I would do my drills, and when it got too cold I would do them in the indoor facility. I became obsessed with hurdles and the amount of drive that is needed to be great. The hard work finally paid off with placing fourth in the 110m hurdles and second in the 300m hurdles at state my senior year, lowering my school record of 37.92 and giving me the sixth fastest time in the state of Ohio in all divisions.

This story may be about me and how I was named All-Ohio in three sports, but I would be wrong to say I did it all by my self. My parents are the reason why I am even here to share this story with you. They tried for seven years to have me and at any moment they could have given up. But they didn't and that is where my drive and determination to be great has come from. I'm not saying my high school career was perfect, no ones is, but I do believe that in my legacy at Edison High School, there is a diamond by my name.