All or Nothing: What the NFL Films show tells us about Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams

"Gregg. Gregg. You don't gotta yell," Easley interrupts.

Donald chimes in, "It's not that loud."

Williams stops and stares at them both while they laugh and continue chiding him. After a brief staredown while Easley and the rest of the lineman continue, Williams leans in to Easley, yells "F**k you!" and turns around to walk back towards the field.

It's a playful exchange that precedes a moment later in the game, following a sack of Cam Newton by Donald, Williams walks over to him on the sideline, gives him a fistbump and says, "Hey, that's why I f**king like you, d**khead."

The relationship with Donald is one that shines in parts of the show. During a practice prior to the Rams' game against the Giants in London, Williams is giving it to his star defender for complaining to a reporter about getting double-teamed. Donald denies that he ever said it, Williams argues back and Donald stands up and playfully grabs Williams, saying "Fight me."

Williams is hardly the star of the latest season of the show, available on Amazon Prime, which follows the Los Angeles Rams through the first year of their return to L.A. There is a quarterback controversy to document, after all, along with the aftermath of the firing of head coach Jeff Fisher. But Williams' sometimes outsized personality, previously put on display during HBO's "Hard Knocks" last summer, is impossible to ignore and it gives Browns fans a glimpse of what to expect in 2017.

Williams can probably best be summed up in the series by modifying a quote in "A Christmas Story." As Ralphie said of his father, Williams works in profanity the way other artists might work in oils or clay.

In one of the early sightings of Williams, he is yelling out "Nickel" as the defense brings in the sub package and then stops and curses.

Even a whiteboard spotted during a meeting later in the series proclaims, among its key points, "NO M-FING PENALTIES." It's one of the only times Williams is censored during the show.

None of this is a surprise to anyone who has seen Williams with the Browns. He is constantly yelling, his voice the loudest at the team's facility while dabbling in his art form.

Later in the first episode, he explains part of his philosophy to some of his defenders in a huddle on the field during a practice leading up to the season opener, a Monday night game in San Francisco.

"You understand why I'm providing this stress?" Williams asks. "I want you to feel my f**king stress so that Monday night there ain't nothin'. I'm going to f**king do everything I can for you to feel it."

The show offers far from a full picture of Williams and life behind the scenes in the NFL, but it really is a must-watch for Browns fans who want to know more about Williams' style. (You'll catch glimpses of new Browns wide receiver Kenny Britt, too.)

If you can't watch it -- or just want to know what you're getting into -- here are some of the Williams highlights I wrote down in my notebook.

The coach life: We all know NFL coaches work ridiculous hours and the show captures that, first with John Fassel, the special teams coach who would later take over as interim coach, explaining how he spends every hour of his early week at the office, sleeping there most nights until he finally gets home later in the week.

Williams gets the same opportunity to explain his schedule.

"I love the profession," he says. "I enjoy the work part of what we do because that's all I'm doing. I'm here. So, put in my time and when it comes time to nod off at night, just flip the old inflatable mattress down on the floor and sleep here."

And, of course, we get to see him do this.

To London: The Rams had a particularly difficult travel schedule, one that included a trip to Detroit and then a flight straight from Detroit to England, where they spent the week leading up to the London game. Williams had some advice for his players after they arrived.

"We have talked to you about the acclimation of time zone change," he says. "Some of you get it. Some of you don't."

He stops to yell this next part: "Stop taking a f**kin' nap during the day!"

Don't worry, though. There's a plan to get their body clocks adjusted.

"We're going to get out tonight at 6:30 or 6:45," Williams says. "Don't go to sleep until after 9:30. ... I don't want to hear Excuse One come Sunday that I don't feel good, that my body clock is not on time. You're a professional athlete. Get ready to go."

Eli and Odell: Two players in particular are always of concern when facing the Giants: QB Eli Manning and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Preparing for both offered different glimpses of Williams.

It's clear that Rams defensive coaches believe they can get to Beckham mentally.

"I talked about the power of the mind over the power of the body," Williams tells his group. "And when you are knockin' the dog s**t out of a grown man and look him in the eye and walk away because he can't do anything, that's where we want to be."

Earlier in the episode, a less philosophical Williams walked along in front of his front seven with his middle finger raised, saying "What if Eli says, 'F**k you, f**k you, f**k you, f**k you, hut,' and goes and we're in the middle of talking?"

The Hammer award: The show turns its focus, in part, on Mark Barron during Episode 2. The former Buccaneer is considered key to the Rams' success against Tampa Bay. He's obviously a Williams favorite.

"After wins," Williams says, "we give a hammer award on guys that make a really good contact, legal hit, and ever since he's been here, on every single win, he's won a hammer award. He's the perfect find ball, see ball, get ball kind of football player."

On to the present: The series did a nice job following up on its most prominent figures, and that includes Williams coaching with the Browns.

"I think this is a great stop along the way. You know, a lot of people said, 'Why are you going to go there 'cause they haven't won?'" he says. "I need self-motivation, too."

Not that all we get to see is an introspective Williams in brown and orange. He's seen prowling the practice fields in Berea reminding his linebackers of his simple philosophy.

"Understand, if we have to coach linebackers very much, you don't belong. Find ball, see ball, get ball."

You can watch all eight episodes of Season Two of "All or Nothing" on Amazon Prime.

---

Follow me: on Twitter -- on Facebook

___

(c)2017 Advance Ohio Media, Cleveland

Visit Advance Ohio Media, Cleveland at www.cleveland.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.