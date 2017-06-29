Browns' Corey Coleman 'has got to stay healthy and be available' says WR coach

But that's exactly what happened in organized team activities when Coleman went up for a deep ball from Brock Osweiler.

Coleman fell awkwardly on the ball with a player on top of him, and came away with a shoulder injury that has since healed and a hamstring injury that will need some rest and treatment during the break if he's to be ready for training camp on July 27th.

It was the last thing the Browns needed from last year's No. 15 overall pick, who missed two preseason games with a pulled hamstring and six regular season games with a broken hand.

"I'm disappointed for him that he can't continue to grow in the fundamentals and skills at his position," receivers coach Al Saunders said at the end of minicamp. "He missed a significant amount of time last training camp (with a hamstring). He missed significant amount of time during the season and his growth and development, he was having a terrific OTA session and then he got hurt.

"I'm sure that he'll be back for training camp ready to go and he's just got to get his hamstring stronger and get himself in shape."

The problem is, no matter what kind of shape Coleman is in, one go-route can aggravate the hamstrings that have given him fits since Baylor. He redshirted his freshman year because of a pulled hamstring and was still plagued by it his true freshman year. He also suffered a groin injury and underwent a sports hernia surgery, but still managed to break records and win the 2015 Biletnikoff award for the nation's best receiver.

He pulled the hamstring again on a deep catch in the intrasquad scrimmage last season and then broke the hand in practice after a breakout two-touchdown game in Baltimore in week two. The injuries stymied his development and derailed his promising rookie season. He finished with only 33 catches in 10 games for 413 yards and three TDs.

"I'm hoping that he'll be healthy," said Saunders. "That's why we have the best trainers and the best doctors and the best medical staff in the National Football League. That's their job to get him healthy and he wants to be healthy."

Even if Coleman returns for camp feeling great, the Browns will have to limit him some to get him to the opener healthy. Coleman's biggest asset is his 4.37 speed, and the Browns want to take advantage of it this season.

"The way he understands the offense now is so much better than he did last year when he first came in and we all know that Corey had a long way to go," Saunders said. "He had a long way to go based on the college offense that he ran and the limited exposure he had to route adjustments and the different route trees, but he's come a long way."

In addition to the hamstring, Coleman is still under investigation here for his possible role in the beating of Adam Sapp, 26, of Mayfield Heights on New Year's Eve, according to court records. Coleman's brother, Jonathan Coleman, and his friend Jared Floyd have been charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony. They're scheduled for arraignment on July 5th.

Coleman has not been charged, but a probable cause affidavit states that all three men attacked Sapp. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's spokeswoman Kathleen Caffrey told cleveland.com's Adam Ferrise that the investigation is ongoing.

The Browns are hoping that Coleman will be cleared and that he can put the ordeal behind him and focus on living up to his first-round draft status.

Thanks in large part to the broken hand and to injuries at quarterback, he was one of the least productive receivers in the NFL last season. The first receiver drafted, Coleman was ranked 100th out of 115 wideouts by profootballfocus.com. He also had the third lowest yards per route run of his class at 1.15, and his passer rating of 70.2 when targeted was second lowest of all rookies with at least 50 targets.

Coleman (5-11, 185) blamed his lack of production in part on the quality of those targets, and on the injuries.

"It's tough," Coleman said at the start of the offseason program. "As a rookie coming in, you have to learn a lot of stuff. Then I get hurt. I miss a lot of time. I miss six games. I'm not getting the practice reps. It's just a little bit different. Then I come back, I'm not even playing with the same quarterback I played with the first two games. A lot of stuff buys into it, but now I know what to expect. I'm looking forward to a great season this year."

Counting on Coleman to step it up this season, the Browns didn't do much to upgrade the unit. They replaced Terrelle Pryor with 1,000-yard receiver Kenny Britt and are relying on other second-year receivers such as Ricardo Louis to make an impact. They inquired about former Chiefs receiver Jeremy Maclin, but didn't bring him in for a visit despite the fact he was open to it, a source said. Maclin, the former first-rounder, signed with the Ravens instead and is poised for his third 1,000-yard season in the last four after recovering from a groin injury in 2016. Former Jets

With Coleman's situation tenuous, the Browns will have to keep their eyes open for quality veterans shaking free in preseason. In the meantime, they have to hope that Coleman can come back strong and stay on the field.

"We tell all the guys you want to be a member of the -able family," said Saunders. "You want to be dependable, reliable, accountable but, most of all, available. That's the most important part there is."

