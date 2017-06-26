Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium to open in August

The rebuilding of the former Fawcett Stadium, which started in the fall of 2015, is the most noticeable development underway at Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village. The new north stands of the stadium opened for the 2016 enshrinement events, and the south stands are scheduled to be done by this year's Aug. 3 Hall of Fame Game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals. The entire stadium is expected to be complete by the 2018 enshrinement.

Construction costs for the stadium are estimated at about $137 million, financing documents obtained by The Canton Repository through public records requests show. Most of the money is coming from the developer and the Village naming rights' deal with Johnson Controls.

The same documents that spell out the financing for the stadium say the professional manager will be the Q Real Estate Management, a subsidiary of Cavaliers Holdings LLC, which also owns the Cleveland Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena.

When finished, the stadium is expected to be a sports and entertainment complex that will draw events to Canton year-round.

"There's definitely a thirst here in the greater region for something like this," Brock Richards, vice president of sales and marketing for the Hall, previously told the Repository when unveiling seating plans for the stadium.

North stands

The north stands at the stadium were the first to be built. They have 6,000 permanent theater-style seats and underground green rooms where performers can relax before events.

A permanent stage built into the stands sits at the 50-yard line -- something that can't be found anywhere else in the world, the Hall's chief administrative officer Steve Strawbridge said. It hosts the Concert for Legends and the enshrinement during festival week and is expected to be used for other events throughout the year. A brick fan plaza between the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the stadium gives direct access from the Hall to the stage.

South stands

The south stands will have traditional theater seating and several levels of specialty seating:

--Level 1: Club seats

--Level 2: A suite level with space for press, luxury suites and regular suites. There will be five luxury suites with bathrooms and televisions and 10 regular suites that are designed to be flexible multipurpose space. Some of the regular suite space will house press for events that have media coverage. The press box from Fawcett Stadium, which was added in 2009 at a cost of more than $3 million, was torn down last fall after the south stands were demolished.

--Level 3: A sky level with space for 200 guests. After this year's enshrinement, the sky level will be transformed into 10 suites.

To make sure construction finishes in time, about 300 people split across three shifts work on the stadium 22 hours a day. That number is expected to jump to 400 for interior construction, such as painting and installing electric.

Other elements

The west end zone of the stadium will feature four party decks that each can fit 200. These will provide opportunities for people to stand and socialize while watching the game.

The east end zone, which is closest to Interstate 77, will have temporary seating in August.

There also will be a temporary scoreboard, as the permanent scoreboard will be part of the planned Center for Excellence, which is not under construction.

Several events already are booked for the stadium following enshrinement week: The stadium will host the Ohio High School Athletic Association football state championships this fall and again in 2018, and the Northeast Ohio regional championship for the Bands of America Marching Championships, which has bands enrolled from Indiana, Pennsylvania, New York, Illinois and Ohio, will be held there in September.

