A letter to my younger self

Be brave, be humble and never forget who you are and what you are capable of. This world can be cruel, scary and sometimes just plain right unfair. Many times you will run into something in life that makes you question who you are, and what you are doing. Have the strength to power through those times. Keep your head held high and believe in the power of the man above.

Sports will be your outlet (well Football mostly). Sports will teach you a multitude of things. You will find an inner strength you never knew existed. People will encourage you, and others will try to tear you down. Summons that inner strength always believing you can accomplish whatever you set your mind too. Work hard you will reap the benefits, only you can determine your outcome. Always realize you are in charge of your destiny.

Family, faith and your belief in yourself will guide you along your path in life. The years will fly by don’t ever take anything or anyone for granted. Stand strong, always pushing yourself to be more. As I embark on my next chapter in life I realize that all the bumps along the way were only there to make me a stronger man.

Young man live your life to the fullest, enjoying every moment!!