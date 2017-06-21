QB Brock Osweiler emerges as favorite to start for the Cleveland Browns

A $72 million bust in Houston, the Browns immediately attempted to trade Osweiler, but couldn't complete a deal. Osweiler's situation has changed dramatically since those dark days. Osweiler has performed very well in organized team activities (OTAs) and minicamp, and he is expected to enter training camp as the No. 1 quarterback and he'll likely be the starter when the Browns open the regular season.

Osweiler has come a long way since he was virtually run out of Houston after a disastrous season in 2016. He finished the season with 15 touchdown passes and 16 interceptions while posting a 72 passer rating. The on-field performance was bad enough, but the four-year, $72 million contract scared nearly everyone away.

Except the Browns, who were willing to take Osweiler off the Texans hands with the thought of immediately trading him.

"I don't judge people by what everybody else says. But everybody has a reputation before them. His was a little bit different," Browns coach Hue Jackson told reporters in May. "He's not any of that that we've (seen). The guy has been outstanding in our building, and I think that's what's most important."

Osweiler doesn't have much competition at the position. Second-year player Cody Kessler and 2017 first-round draft pick DeShone Kizer are battling for the backup spot.

