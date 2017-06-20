Browns 2017 training camp features 15 free open practices, beginning July 27

“We had a competitive 2017 offseason program, and we are eager to continue that hard work and share it with our fans in Berea during training camp,” said Head Coach Hue Jackson. “While we are pleased with what we have been able to accomplish so far, we must carry that high level of focus, intensity and desire as both coaches and players throughout the year to reach our potential. We look forward to having an exciting training camp that will prepare us well to compete on Sundays.”

In addition to an upgraded training camp layout that includes more than twice as many seats as previous years, the Browns have modified the ticketing process to ensure as many fans as possible are able to receive an up-close and personal view of the team’s preparations for the 2017 season.

“We have spent a significant amount of time discussing how we can really elevate the training camp experience for our fans, especially as it is a unique time for our team, coaches, players and fans to directly interact with one another each day,” said Senior Vice President of Marketing and Media Dave Freeman. “To create the best atmosphere for everyone, including our football team, we made significant changes to our seating and viewing areas, as well as adjusted the registration process, so fans can plan accordingly yet still have the opportunity to freely attend and have a great view of our practices.”

For 2017, the Browns have changed the field layout and incorporated additional seating throughout the venue to offer more fans a quality view and experience during training camp, highlighted by an approximately 1,250 seat grandstand with an awning to provide shade. The seating structure is complemented by a standing-room area at the top.

Browns fans may secure prioritized access by registering for tickets online and downloading the Browns Mobile App. Once registered, fans will receive their tickets through the Browns Mobile App to enter practice. While registering for tickets is strongly recommended, the team will also grant Cleveland fans admittance to practice sessions on a walk-up basis, as space permits.

Browns 2017 season ticket members will have an exclusive window to register for open practices from June 20-21 prior to public availability opening at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 22.

All tickets to training camp will be accessible through the Browns Mobile App. Printed tickets will not be available for training camp in 2017.

On Friday, Aug. 4, FirstEnergy Stadium will host the Orange & Brown Scrimmage, offering fans a unique chance to enjoy practice in the heart of downtown Cleveland. The stadium practice will be a full-pads scrimmage format in 2017.

The Browns’ largest open session returns to Cleveland after extending opportunities to fans in nearby regions through the Orange & Brown Scrimmage in Columbus the past two seasons and the 2014 Family Day at University of Akron’s InfoCision Stadium.

Free registration for the Orange & Brown Scrimmage opens to season ticket members on June 27 and to all fans on June 29. The practice will begin at 5 p.m. and will conclude with select autograph opportunities.

Fans will have the opportunity to register for prioritized access for up to three practices in Berea, along with a maximum of four guests, as space permits. Parties wishing to attend more than three practices or book for groups of six-or-more people are encouraged to contact the Browns ticket office directly (440-824-3434).

When arriving to open practices, fans can access the Browns training facility through the Beech Street entrance, with gates opening one hour before each session starts. Membership-services stations will also be available to all visitors inside and outside the complex to assist fans.

Parking is available on the campus of Baldwin Wallace University, near the intersection of Beech Street and Bagley Road.

Cleveland Browns Training Camp is in association with Discount Drug Mart. The Orange & Brown Scrimmage is in association with Ohio Department of Health and Giant Eagle.

Browns fans are encouraged to visit www.ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns Mobile App throughout the year, as well as for a daily training camp resource. The Browns Mobile App will offer fans important updates prior to each session, including weather and additional information.

For more information, Browns fans may also call Browns membership services (440-891-5050). Additional details are available at www.ClevelandBrowns.com or by e-mailing tickets@ClevelandBrowns.com.