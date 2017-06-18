Urban Meyer says Rashod Berry could get a look at TE after A.J. Alexander's injury

Alexander, the Buckeyes No. 2 tight end last year, will miss the 2017 season after suffering a knee injury during an off-season basketball game.

Berry, who came to Ohio State as a tight end before switching to defensive end, could be a potential addition to bring depth to the tight end group in place of Alexander.

"It was a freak injury. He was playing basketball, non-football related," Urban Meyer said of Alexander's injury Friday at Ohio State's career fair. "It's a tough knee injury. Now Jake Hausmann, Luke Farrell and we're looking at Rashod Berry a little bit -- we have good athletes on this team."

Meyer did not mention Kierre Hawkins, though assume he'll be in that mix at tight end as well.

During the spring Alexander worked as the No. 1 tight end with Marcus Baugh recovering from injury. Farrell and Hausmann worked in the No. 2 and 3 spots behind him, seemingly neck-and-neck throughout the spring. Hawkins was behind those three in the depth.

Adding Berry to that mix would be interesting. The Lorain product came to Ohio State as an athlete who can play both sides of the ball. He played at tight end during a redshirt season in 2015, then flipped to defensive end last year where he played 10 games.

Ohio State is deep at defensive end right now, with little room for anyone outside the top five or six to get on the field, and Berry could enter a tight end group without any kind of proven commodity behind Baugh.

