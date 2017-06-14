More to come this summer

Certainly not in terms of importance, but typically a sports writer busts his or her butt through three seasons of the year. Fall is all about football, volleyball, cross country, golf and girls tennis. Winter is spent with many nights in a gym covering basketball, wrestling and swimming while spring is a time to get back outdoors for baseball, softball, track and boys tennis.

Much like a teacher, those three seasons are spent working late nights preparing kids and providing them with the best education. Summertime is a time to relax and build up the strength to do it all over again in a few short months. It is a time for sports writers to rely heavily on wire content from the bigger papers about national sporting news.

Well, I find that kind of stuff pretty boring and a disservice to the readers of the Norwalk Reflector. Why should I just give you stories you can find in a million different newspapers and websites? Why not provide you with something you can only find in the Reflector? Well, that is the goal for my summer.

While I look forward to not spending every night booked up with a sporting event, I still want to provide you with solid high school sports and local sports coverage as much as possible until football kicks off on July 31. So I figured I would give you a little insight as to what to expect from your local sports section during the summer months.

I have some big plans and hopefully those can come to life pretty easy. I want to keep the Go Figure! columns going. I think you will enjoy next week’s as I had a local team create their own to highlight their season. I cannot say enough how awesome it is to see that. While I may have to shift away from high school sports a bit on that in the coming months, I still hope to find some good numbers out there for you guys whether it be about the Indians, Browns, Cavs or whatever else I can find.

I want to start doing a weekly Indians column. I haven’t had a ton of time to catch up with the Tribe as much as I have in the past so I am hoping to use some time wisely and write about my favorite team and sport. I would love it if the readers got involved. Shoot me emails and tell me what you thought about the columns. Heck, call me a homer. I don’t care. I just want to talk Tribe.

I also want to do a weekly high school sports column and express my concerns about different topics that relate to high school athletics. After all, 95 percent of my job is to promote high school sports and I take it seriously. So the more I can talk about prep sports, the better. Again, don’t hesitate to dish it back to me. Maybe you will see your name in the paper.

If I get enough people to email, I would love to do a weekly spot called, “Inbox” where I take your questions or concerns and answer or respond to them. It is a great way for me to get to know my readers and it is a great way for you all to get to know me. I came on during Week 1 of football so a lot of you are still trying to figure out who I am and what I am about. I encourage you to reach out.

One of my favorite plans for the summer is something I would like to call, “Beyond the Number.” Have you ever read The Players Tribune? It is a website started by Yankee legend Derek Jeter and it gives professional athletes the opportunity to have their voice heard. They are columns and stories written by the athletes. An unedited look into their lives and minds. I would love to do that with the athletes of Huron County. I have reached out to a few already so I am very excited to see how that goes.

Keeping with the prep sports theme, I want to do a story called, “Saturday Conversation.” I want to sit down with a coach or athlete each week and just have a casual conversation with them about their love for the game or topics in prep sports that need talked about. I am going to set it up as basically a transcript of our conversation. No long story to dig through just to see what was said; literally a word for word account of what we talked about. That is going to be fun.

And finally, I want to look all over the internet, books, magazines and desk calendars to find you the best golf tips possible. During the summer, if I am not in the office, talking with coaches and athletes or spending time with my wife, I am on the golf course. It is one of my true passions since I left basketball and baseball behind in high school. So I want to learn how to be the best and I might as well share the tips I find with you guys so you can go out and maybe take a few bucks from your buddies next time you play.

So as you see, I have a lot planned. I will be out at Summit Motorsports Park often and will have stuff from there. We will continue to put in those impressive Lefty Grove results as well as the golf scores once a week. Logan Greszler is working on some fun stuff to highlight some of the area athletes who went on to play college sports and catch up with those athletes as well. So we have plenty planned.

But what I would love to do is get the readers involved. This job is so much more fun when I can interact with you guys and gals. If you see an interesting story out there, shoot me an email jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com or a text at 419-571-9333. I am not picky in the summer. I will chase down whatever you send. If you want to talk Tribe, lets talk Tribe. If you want to meet up once a week, maybe I can talk the Reflector into paying for the coffee.

In the end, I want to provide you with the best sports page each and every day. So help me out and let me know what you want. If it is something I cannot provide, I will find a way to get you the info you want. Lets do this together!

What do you say?