Browns sign QB DeShone Kizer

The Browns have now signed eight of their 10 2017 draft picks, including DL Myles Garrett (first round), DL Larry Ogunjobi (third round), DB Howard Wilson (fourth round), OL Rod Johnson (fifth round), DL Caleb Brantley (sixth round), K Zane Gonzalez (seventh round) and RB Matthew Dayes (seventh round).

DeShone Kizer | QB | Notre Dame

2nd round (No. 52 overall)

Played in 25 career games at Notre Dame, starting 23…Threw for 5,809 yards and 47 TDs, while rushing for 992 yards and 18 TDs…Threw for a career-high five TDs on two occasions, tying the Notre Dame school record in 2016 for passing TDs in a road game…Majored in finance…Attended Toledo Central Catholic in Toledo, Ohio.