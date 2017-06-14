Browns' Myles Garrett likes working up from 3rd team D: 'I wouldn't have it any other way'

On the depth chart, that is.

Asked Tuesday if Garrett has worked his way up yet, Jackson said, "Not yet. Everybody's got to earn the right play."

Never mind that Garrett took some first- and second-team reps on the first day of mandatory minicamp Tuesday after toiling on the third team throughout organized team activities.

"Nothing's given," said Jackson. "As long as I'm the head coach here, we're going to earn the right to play for this football team. You've got to go do your job and do it to the best of your ability."

Jackson will get no argument from Garrett, who studies the great pass-rushers and aspires to be legendary.

"I wouldn't have it any other way," he said. "I've got to prove myself. I haven't shown any kind of resume for what I can do on the NFL level, so they have to see out there. Go from level to level, from spot to spot and show that I can be successful."

Besides, he admitted having to work for it makes him more determined.

"They don't have to worry about my hunger, but yes, it does," he said. "Because at the end of the day I want to be starting. But it takes time and I'm going to put in the work."

While Jackson will occasionally drop a "Holy Smokes!" or a "Wow!" about Garrett during a presser, he doesn't do it in Garrett's presence.

"He doesn't talk to me like that," Garrett said. "He tells me to keep on working; that's what I want to hear. It's nice that he sings praises for me through the media, but I'm never satisfied and he knows that, so he's going to keep on pushing me to be better and better each day."

When it's not coming from Jackson, defensive coordinator Gregg Williams is piling on.

"I mean, if I have five sacks, he's like, 'why didn't you have seven?" Garrett said. "'If you had 3, why didn't you have 4?' That's the mentality you've got to have. You can't be satisfied with what you did today. You've got to be better the next day."

Jackson thinks Garrett has handled the tough love well.

"There's an expectation, not just for him, but for all of our players that we need our guys to get to in order to make the next jump for our football team," Jackson said. "He's part of that. Jamie Collins is part of that. Emmanuel Ogbah is part of that. Kevin Zeitler is part of that. We challenge all of our players to try to be the best that he can be. We all know there's still a little more in there for all of them."

Besides, they're still in non-contact mode.

"This is just football on grass right now," Jackson said. "There's no pads on. No one's trying to claim anybody's this or that."

Garrett, limited for most of OTAs with what a source said was a sore foot suffered during rookie minicamp last month, is full-go now and making the most of his minicamp reps.

He's not facing 10-time Pro Bowler Joe Thomas yet, who's preserving his body for the season. But he is working some against Thomas' replacement Shon Coleman, the Browns' 2016 third-round pick from Auburn whom Garrett said during SEC media days last summer was the best pass-blocker he faced.

"We go way back," Coleman said Tuesday. "Auburn and Texas A&M is a big rivalry. Me game-planning for him back in college, he helped me get better. He's definitely a great player, obviously, so we're out here trying to get each other better."

Coleman acknowledged lobbying for the Browns to draft Garrett first overall.

"He's a great player. SEC guy -- he can help me prepare for my game as far as him being here. Me and him going head to head in practice will make me better."

Despite good outings against Garrett, Coleman knows how tough he is to handle.

"In college, he could do anything," said Coleman, who will battle Cam Erving for the starting right tackle job in camp. "Good get-off, speed, power, everything like that. If he brings that here, he's definitely going to help the defense get better. A guy that could do everything is definitely going to help you out."

Coleman wasn't the only familiar face for Garrett when he walked through the door. He's also good friends with Carl Nassib, another third-rounder from last season.

"I didn't expect to see him again," said Garrett. "Last year when they picked up two ends (including Emmanuel Ogbah), I was really thinking, 'uh, well, looks like I'm going somewhere else.' But they brought me here and just glad to see him again. We've had a relationship going to a couple award ceremonies and just keeping in touch. So we're familiar with each other."

So he was already thinking that far ahead on draft day in 2016?

"I wasn't thinking about everybody, but see as they picked up two ends, I was kinda ... not adverse to going there, I definitely wasn't ... was just thinking that maybe that they weren't going to want to take another chance on another end," he said. "But they did and I hope to prove that they made the right decision."

Nassib's rookie year is also a cautionary tale. After leading the nation with 15.5 sacks and winning the Lombardi Trophy as the nation's best lineman, the Penn State product was limited to 2 1/2 sacks in 2016.

"Nothing's going to come easy," Garrett said. "You're going against the best each and every week. So you've got to put in your work every single day, extra if need be."

And in the process, you might have to dig your way out from the bottom of the depth chart.

___

(c)2017 Advance Ohio Media, Cleveland

Visit Advance Ohio Media, Cleveland at www.cleveland.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.