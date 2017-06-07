Coaches give OK to Friday Night Playoffs

But fans will have to wait until Week 11 to see them. The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced that all playoff football games will be played on Friday nights through the first four rounds of the post season. The move comes after years of playing playoff football games on both Friday and Saturday nights on a division rotation basis.

The change will come starting in this year’s high school football season as approved by the OHSAA board of Directors.

“For a few years now we have studied the possibility of moving all playoff games to Friday nights for the first four rounds,” OHSAA Assistant Commissioner Beau Rugg said. “Due to so many more college football games being played on Saturday nights, attendance at our Saturday playoff games has steadily declined, and more potential playoff sites have said they cannot host games on Saturdays. We now have enough playoff sites to handle all the games on one night, and the football coaches association was in support of this change, too, because teams will get to stay on their normal weekly schedule of playing on Friday night.”

There were three area teams that made the playoffs last season — St. Paul, Monroeville and Edison. All three teams played on Saturday night in 2016 and were slated to play on Saturday nights in 2017 before the ruling came down. Now, every division and every playoff school will play on Friday night.

“I see the positives and negatives,” St. Paul coach John Livengood said. “If you play on Saturday’s, the kids don’t get that extra day of recovery because by Week 11, the kids are pretty beat up already so you need as much recovery time as possible.”

Livengood does express a couple of concerns and unknowns especially in the second round of the playoffs.

“I am concerned if there will be enough facilities to host all of these games,” Livengood said. “Schools like Perkins and Bellevue have a rich tradition of making it to the playoffs and now that every school will be playing on the same night, are they going to want to host a second or third round playoff game and potentially miss their own game? There could be some limitations with use of facilities, but you never know until you go through it.”

The Flyers typically play home games during the regular season on Saturday nights as they share a field with Norwalk High School. A concern from the OHSAA was battling with College Football for the attention while seeing a big dip in attendance during Saturday night games. During the regular season, Livengood actually sees a rise in attendance on Saturdays.

“Area fans just want to watch football,” Livengood said. “A lot of fans support their home school on Friday night then go check out a game on Saturday night if there is one. I think we get a lot of the casual football fan at our games because we are one of the only ones playing and they just want to watch a good football game.”

He admits it is a big positive for coaches as well.

“Playing on Friday gives coaches a day of break,” Livengood said. “When we play on Saturday, we practice Monday through Friday, play Saturday then are right back at it on Sunday game planning for the next week. It gives coaches some family time.”

The Monroeville Eagles made the playoffs in 2016 as well advancing to the second round. They also played on Saturday nights during the playoffs. Monroeville coach Scott Stecher is in favor of moving all of the games to Friday nights.

“I like playing on Friday nights,” Stecher said. “They don’t call it Friday Night Lights for nothing. Making the playoffs in Ohio is a huge honor in football. It is the only team sport in which you actually have to qualify for the post season. So there is absolutely nothing like it.”

Stecher does see a potential problem in 2017. The Eagles and Flyers face off in Week 10 on a Saturday night. Should both teams or one team make the playoffs, they will have less than a week to prepare for their Week 11 contest after having to turn around and play again on Friday. He is also worried about travel.

“People still work on Friday’s so I could see a potential problem if their team has to travel a ways for the first round game,” Stecher said. “There may not be enough time for parents and fans to make the trip to the game after getting off of work. There is also the facility availability issue. Will there really be enough fields available?”

After the concern over competing with College Football on Saturday nights prompted the change, Stecher isn’t quite buying it.

“They will always say it isn’t about the money, but it is about the money,” Stecher said. “If that was their big worry, why don’t they mandate even regular season games to be played on Fridays?”

High school football practice begins on July 31 while the playoffs begin Nov. 3.

2017 OHSAA Football Schedule

Monday, July 31 – Practice begins (mandatory 5-day acclimatization period)

Monday, Aug. 21 – Regular season begins (719 schools playing football in 2017)

Tuesday, Sept. 19 – Weekly computer point releases begin

Saturday, Oct. 28 – Regular season ends

Sunday, Oct. 29 – Final computer points and playoff qualifiers announced (224 total qualifiers)

Friday, Nov. 3 – Regional quarterfinals played at higher seed, 7:30 p.m. (112 games)

Friday, Nov. 10 – Regional semifinals played at neutral sites, 7:30 p.m. (56 games)

Friday, Nov. 17 – Regional finals played at neutral sites, 7:30 p.m. (28 games)

Friday, Nov. 24 – State semifinals played at neutral sites, 7:30 p.m. (14 games)

State Championship Games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Championship game time assignments will be announced Saturday, Nov. 25

Thursday, Nov. 30 – Division I, II, V or VII, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1 – Division I, II, V or VII, Game times at 10 a.m., 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2 – Division III, IV or VI, Game times at 10 a.m., 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

