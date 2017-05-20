No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett signs rookie contract with Browns

Apparently there's signing music, too.

Moments after the Browns announced No. 1 overall draft pick Myles Garrett signed his rookie contract on Friday, the team tweeted a video clip of the former Texas A&M defensive end sitting in an office as he handled the paperwork.

Meanwhile, Seal's "Kiss from a Rose" played in the background. In their tweet, the Browns called the hit single from the mid-1990s Garrett's "song of choice for his signing."

It was a fitting scene for a player with a fascinating personality and a broad array of interests, including music, art, dinosaurs and poetry.

The terms of Garrett's contract would be music to anyone's ears who received them.

Garrett's fully guaranteed four-year deal includes a team option for a fifth year and is worth $30.4 million. It includes a signing bonus of about $20.3 million.

It contains offset language, meaning Garrett wouldn't be able to double dip in the event the Browns cut him before the contract expires and a new team signs him. A player without offset language would be able to keep the money his original team owed him from his rookie deal, plus whatever money his new team agreed to pay him.

In three seasons at Texas A&M, Garrett compiled 32{ sacks in 36 games. He earned first-team All-American honors the past two seasons and became the ninth unanimous All-American selection in school history last year.

Browns sign DT Brantley two days after battery complaint against him dismissed

The Browns signed defensive tackle Caleb Brantley to his four-year rookie contract Friday.

Brantley joined the team April 29 as a controversial sixth-round draft pick because he had been accused of punching a woman in the face 16 days earlier, but the state attorney's office in Gainesville, Fla., announced Wednesday a misdemeanor battery complaint against him had been dismissed and the case had been closed.

"Having reviewed the matter, including interviewing the alleged victim and multiple other witnesses, it is apparent that there is no reliable evidence upon which an arrest or prosecution would be warranted or legally justified, and the sworn complaint is therefore being dismissed," the state attorney's office said in a news release.

Many draft analysts projected Brantley to be selected in the second round if the allegations hadn't surfaced.

Brantley played in 38 games in three seasons at the University of Florida and racked up 81 tackles with 20 for loss and 5{ sacks.

The Browns have signed seven of the 10 players they drafted last month: Brantley, defensive end Myles Garrett (first round), defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (third), cornerback Howard Wilson (fourth), offensive tackle Rod Johnson (fifth), kicker Zane Gonzalez (seventh) and running back Matthew Dayes (seventh).

They have yet to sign strong safety Jabrill Peppers (first round), tight end David Njoku (first) and quarterback DeShone Kizer (second).

