Sports Briefs: Football signups coming soon

The New London High School and Middle School football program is hosting a sign up event on Monday, May 22 for incoming grades for 7-12.

The evening will begin in the cafeteria with and opening meeting at 5:30 p.m. and will continue until 7 p.m.

Food will be provided and the evening will include team-building games, snacks, communication for the upcoming summer training schedules and program expectations.

This event is open to ll boys going into grades 7-12.

If you have any questions, please contact coach Brad Pickens at bpickens@newlondon.k12.oh.us or at 419-929-1586 ext. 3212.

Strawberry Festival Berry Fun 5K Run

The 2017 Strawberry Festival Berry Fun 5K Run will be held on Saturday, May 27 staring at 9 a.m.

The entry fee for the run is $20 with all participants signing up and paying by May 15 will receive a guaranteed t-shit while all other participants will receive a shirt on a first come, first serve basis.

The run begins at 9 a.m. with a check-in time of 8 a.m. The run will start at the corner of West Main Street and Benedict. The route starts there and you will run west on main and turn right on Valley Park Drive. Next you will turn right on Liberty, left on N. West, right on N. Coast Inland Trail, right on to Newton, left on Main and end right back at the start.

The top three finishers for walkers will receive a medal. The first place finisher for male and female in the following age groups will receive a medal: 13 and under, 14-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 and 60 and over.

Checks are to be made payable to Norwalk Jaycees and sent to Norwalk Jaycees Attn: 5K P.O. Box 495 Norwalk, Ohio 44857.