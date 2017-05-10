Jabrill Peppers starts Browns career in Stage One of NFL drug progam; Sashi Brown says 'it's something he has to clean up'

"It's certainly a factor for us," Brown said on draft night. "Jabrill understands. I think he's been accountable for it. He understands that it's something that he has to clean up as we move forward.

"We'll spend some time with him on that when he gets here. Mostly, we're really excited to get a real exciting football player. We had gotten comfortable with the background on him to move forward with the selection."

Peppers, the No. 25 pick out of Michigan who reports to rookie minicamp Thursday night, tested positive for a dilute sample at the NFL scouting combine, meaning the urine specimen had too much water in it. Players sometimes over-hydrate to mask drug use.

But a source told ESPN that Peppers felt sick after flying from San Diego to Indianapolis for the combine, and drank eight to 10 bottles of water before working out with the both the linebackers and safeties. The first prospect to run in both groups, Peppers has a history of cramping, the source told ESPN.

But on draft night, and again last week on The Ken Carman Show on the team's co-flagship station 92.3 The Fan, Brown admitted the Browns aren't taking it lightly.

"We talked to Jabrill about that," said Brown. "That's a concern for us. He understands it needs to be something that he's accountable for and responsible for what he puts in his body and understands that piece of it."

"We did enough diligence at Michigan and through our process to understand who the young man was. We followed up to understand the sample and made the selection but Jabrill understands his NFL future, he's going to put that at stake if he continues to put himself in that type of a situation."

During his introductory press conference, Peppers indicated the sample was merely watered down.

"It was a lot of speculation on a dilute sample, which is just that -- dilute," said Peppers. "They know that I'm a high character guy. I don't have any off-the-field issues. I have never failed a drug test in my life and never been arrested. If a dilute sample was my worst hiccup in my whole life, I will take that on the chin."

Still, he appreciates the Browns still drafting him in the first round despite what might have been a red flag for some teams.

"Definitely, definitely a sense of gratitude to them just because they believed in me with all of the negative going on and believing in my play," he said. "I'm definitely indebted into being the best person and player I can be. I promised Coach Jackson that I will do so."

Peppers was one of two players who had dilute samples at the combine, and both were drafted in the first round. The other was Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster, who tumbled from a potential top five pick after his sample and a run-in with medical personnel at the combine. The 49ers selected Foster No. 31 overall.

Peppers, on the other hand, went about where he was projected to go after the Browns traded down from No. 12 to No. 25 with the Texans. In the process, they picked up an extra 2018 first-rounder from the Texans.

"We were really excited just to get a player that fits our scheme and the experience that (defensive coordinator) Gregg (Williams) has had finding players like Jabrill and making them successful," said Brown. "Then, I think Jabrill brings perhaps a dynamic play style and athletic ability that probably Gregg hasn't had in that position and the other guys he's actually turned into Pro Bowlers."

Peppers, who will be the Browns' starting strong safety, will have to be vigilant about what he ingests and how much water he drinks.

Under terms of the NFL's drug policy, Peppers enters Stage One of the intervention program by virtue of the dilute sample, which can be considered a positive test. If he has no other violations over the next 90 days, he could be released from the program. The medical director can also keep him in Stage One for another 90 days just to be sure.

If he fails a test in Stage One, he'll be subject to a fine of three weeks' pay and will advance to Stage Two of the program. Violations in Stage Two can result in the loss of four game checks or a four-game suspension.

So it's imperative that Peppers is extremely careful, especially considering he'll be tested randomly. The Browns have high hopes for Peppers, not only on defense and as a returner, but on offense down the road.

"Whatever Coach Jackson's plan is for me, I'm going to attack it 110 percent," he said.

