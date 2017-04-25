Will the lure of a quarterback be too strong for Browns to pass up?

Whether you choose to believe the rumors or not, the idea that they are considering quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with the top overall pick over Garrett is out there. The rumors come on the heels of Executive Vice President of Player Personnel Sashi Brown saying last week, "Whatever team gets (Garrett), particularly if it's us, would be proud to have him."

The Browns, of course, have complete control over whether they are that proud team or not, so take what you hear this week with a grain of salt. Let's pretend, for a few hundred words, though, that they do decide that they need to take a quarterback No. 1 overall.

Let's start with the value argument of taking such a risk. Fox Sports and NFL Network's Peter Schrager dug into the idea of a quarterback's value at rookie contract prices in an era where rookie contracts are controlled by the CBA:

He explains further:

The Browns, in fact, currently possess one of the prime examples of the inflated costs of quarterbacks. Brock Osweiler started seven games in Denver and got $37 million guaranteed in the first two years of the deal he signed with Houston. Elsewhere, Mike Glennon, who has started 18 games and none since 2014, got $19 million guaranteed from the Bears. Kirk Cousins has cashed in with Washington thanks to franchise tags. Jimmy Garoppolo, who has started two games behind Tom Brady, is headed for free agency after next season and stands to make big money.

The value argument makes sense, but none of that, though, is the reason the Browns should consider Trubisky at No. 1 overall. The point here isn't to say they should, anyway. It's simply to look at why they might.

It all comes down to one very simple idea: Does this front office and this coaching staff view Trubisky as a quarterback who can lead a playoff-caliber team for the next decade?

If the answer that question is yes and that's what happens, no one will look back on this draft and say they made a mistake. It's not that simple, of course. To become that quarterback takes a special kind of work ethic, durability and leadership. The intangibles are as important as the measurables. It's nearly impossible to know if a quarterback possesses what it takes outside of the physical side of the game until he's actually in it, especially when looking at one with so few starts at the college level.

There's also this to consider -- if this front office and coaching staff pass on Garrett to take Trubisky, they ride or die with Trubisky. There's no middle ground. His success will be theirs, of course, but his failure would likely be their downfall. If there's a divide between front office and coaching staff on that decision and Trubisky struggles, any divide will become more and more obvious. Maybe the same would happen if they pick Garrett and Trubisky ends up elsewhere and thrives, but the fact that Garrett, even if he doesn't live up to the hype, can still be a productive member of the defense, would at least help soften that blow.

I've been in the camp for a while, and remain there, that the Browns should keep it simple and pick Garrett. Any draft gymnastics they try after that to solve their quarterback position is fine with me.

Read every report and greet every rumor with cynicism this week. Still, the lure of finally finding a quarterback is a hard one to pass up, even in a year when the top pick seems like it should be so easy.

