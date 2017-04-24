2017 NFL Draft: Deshaun Watson has body of work, intangibles quarterback-needy teams like Browns can't ignore

He led Clemson to a national title, and Tigers coach Dabo Swinney made headlines by insisting the Browns passing on him in the NFL Draft would be akin to passing on Michael Jordan. He has by far the most impressive collegiate resume of the quarterbacks in this year's class.

Yet the widespread belief that Browns coach Hue Jackson has identified North Carolina's Mitchell Trubisky as his favorite incoming rookie quarterback has pushed Watson to the periphery of draft talk in Northeast Ohio.

But what if the Browns don't get Mentor native Trubisky?

Let's say they draft Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett first overall, as most people expect, and aren't compelled to trade up from No. 12 to draft Trubisky. What if Trubisky is then picked before No. 12 but Watson is left sitting there for the Browns to take?

It would be a fascinating scenario because the Browns need a quarterback as much as any team, and most analysts think Trubisky and Watson are at the head of the quarterback class with Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes, Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer and California's Davis Webb forming the next tier and rounding out the top five.

The Browns privately worked out Watson and hosted him for a pre-draft visit.

Former NFL coach Jon Gruden also got to know him during the filming of ESPN's Gruden's QB Camp and came away saying "he's got the intangibles everyone craves."

"His body of work impressed me the most," Gruden said during a recent conference call. "He was in back-to-back national championship games. He beat the best teams in college football. I love the poise that he plays with. He plays his best football when they're behind and all the chips are on the table. He did in the national championship game.

"He's got thick skin. He's mentally tough. I saw him overcome three interceptions to come back against Louisville. I saw him come back on the road to beat Florida State in a two-minute drill. I just like his poise. I like his mental toughness. And I like his overall game. He's athletic. He's a dual threat."

Great track record

Watson went 32-3 as a starter at Clemson, losing to Alabama 45-40 in the College Football Playoff championship game in 2016 and leading a comeback to defeat Alabama 35-31 in the title game this past January. He threw for a combined 825 yards and seven touchdowns with one interception in the two biggest games of his life.

In the rematch, Watson took a beating from Alabama's powerhouse defense but kept getting up and ultimately won the game's offensive most valuable player award. He was 36-of-56 passing for 420 yards and three touchdowns without an interception and added a rushing touchdown.

"We hit him, God, I can't even count how many times," Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, a projected top-10 pick, said last month at the NFL Scouting Combine. "We were trying to put him out. We were trying to crush him. And every time, he just came back tougher. Best player I've played in college by far."

Nothing about the heroic performance surprised the Tigers.

"We knew all season Deshaun Watson was the best player in the country," Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams, a projected top-15 selection, said at the combine.

But being the best in college doesn't necessarily mean a quarterback will be the best in the NFL. Most analysts consider Trubisky a more natural passer and more comfortable in the pocket than Watson.

"Physically, Watson has the mobility and arm talent that are great foundation traits," NFLDraftScout.com analyst Dane Brugler wrote in his draft guide. "He is a proven winner and all the intangibles are present that coaches covet at the position. But in the NFL, passers must make their living from within the pocket and that is where Watson requires development, mostly with his pocket awareness and downfield ball placement."

Troubling turnovers

The numbers that critics harp on cannot be dismissed. Watson threw 30 interceptions the past two seasons, 13 as a sophomore in 2015 and 17 as a junior last season. Questions about his arm strength were raised when his ball speed was clocked at 49 mph at the combine.

On the other hand, Watson completed 67.8 percent of his passes in 2015 with 35 touchdowns and ran for another 12 scores. He completed 67 percent of his passes last season with 41 touchdowns and ran for nine touchdowns.

"He gets a lot of slack because of some of the interceptions," Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott told the Beacon Journal during the College Football Playoff. "But we're an aggressive offense. We're going to throw the ball down the field. We throw a lot of 50-50 balls, and defenses have made some good plays."

Gruden broke down the interceptions during his time with Watson. Some were caused by forcing a throw, misreading the coverage or inaccuracy. Fewer were results of tipped passes or a receiver not doing his part.

"Interceptions are a big concern," Gruden said. "Some of them are correctable, and he'll fix those."

Analysts also worry about Watson, 6-foot-2 1/2 and 221 pounds, holding up physically in the NFL. At times, he failed to protect himself as a runner at Clemson and absorbed big shots.

Watson admitted at the combine it took him a while to recover from the national title game, and his health contributed to him declining an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl, an opportunity he received as an early graduate with a communications degree. Had Watson accepted, he would have played for the Browns' coaches in the college all-star game.

Cool customer

But when Watson guided Clemson's spread offense, his poise, confidence and knack for delivering in the clutch overshadowed his deficiencies. Clemson went 7-1 this past season in games decided by seven points or less. Watson led the Tigers back from a 14-0 deficit in the national title game and threw the decisive touchdown pass with one second left.

Jackson has said he wants a quarterback with arm talent, good processing speed and face-of-the-franchise qualities. Overall, Trubisky seems to fit the criteria best. But there's no denying Watson is this year's poster boy for the face-of-the-franchise category.

"He has a confidence about his ability, confidence about his performance, but it all goes back to the way he prepares," Elliott said. "He prepares like a pro. He prepares like a coach. Every time you see him walking through our building, he has our playbook in his hand. He takes meticulous notes. He rewrites his notes. Because of his confidence and his preparation, he can go out and play free. Not many people can fool him because he's prepared, and that's what gives him that 'it' factor."

Clemson tight end Jordan Leggett can attest to the calming influence Watson has on his team. And it's an attribute NFL teams covet.

"He's just a guy that you want if something bad is happening in your life," Leggett said at the combine. "If you're on a ship that's going down, he's the guy that you want leading it. He's just a natural-born leader."

Nate Ulrich can be reached at nulrich@thebeaconjournal.com. Read the Browns blog at www.ohio.com/browns. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/NateUlrichABJ and on Facebook www.facebook.com/abj.sports.

